Watch The Terrifying Moment Three Trees Fall Down During Round Two Of The Masters
As play was suspended at The Masters, three trees near the par 3 16th fell in extremely scary footage
The second round at The Masters was suspended due to incoming weather on Friday, with the wind and rain picking up heavily at Augusta National. Because of the adverse conditions, there was an incredibly scary moment at the par 3 16th, when three trees fell by the right hand side of the green.
According to The Augusta Chronicle (opens in new tab), no patrons were hurt, with Megan Hill, of Manhattan, New York stating: "I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe 8-10 chairs to our left. I stood up and screamed and thought, 'Is it going to fall on me? It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit."
Scary moment as a tree falls at The Masterspic.twitter.com/UNzZYNGpuyApril 7, 2023
What a wild scene. Thankful that no one is hurt. Have to imagine there will be no more golf today. pic.twitter.com/qiVZ2CaY3BApril 7, 2023
At 4.22pm EDT, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play due to inclement weather conditions, with the grounds evacuated because of the storms that were incoming.
Earlier in the round, there had already been a delay of just 21 minutes, as players briefly left the course only to return to their previous positions. Upon return, play carried on for about an hour, with players starting to face the brunt of the wind and rain, as it began to pick up.
Such was the power of the wind, viewers noticed a chair cover being blowing down the 10th fairway as Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Jon Rahm struck their tee shots. Certainly, on the broadcast, it was obvious that the conditions were getting worse and, as the hooter blew, the scary footage of the three trees falling came on screen for around 10 seconds.
Thankfully, it was reported that no patrons were injured.
