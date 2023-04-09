Phil Mickelson Shoots Historic 65 At The Masters
Mickelson's incredible final round of 65 gave him the clubhouse lead at Augusta
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Phil Mickelson birdied five of the last seven holes at Augusta National to shoot the lowest score ever recorded by an over 50 at The Masters.
Lefty, the Green Jacket winner in 2004, 2006 and 2010, began the day at one-under-par but his 65 propelled him to eight-under to post the clubhouse target and leave him T2nd by the time his birdie putt on the final green dropped.
Phil Mickelson shoots 65 (-7) to post the clubhouse lead at eight-under-par. Wow. #themasters pic.twitter.com/8KYcWhdmC0April 9, 2023
"To come out today and play the way I did and hit the shots when I needed, it's so much fun," he said. "I'm grateful to be a part of this tournament and to be here competing and then to play well, it means a lot."
The controversial American, now with LIV Golf, is back at The Masters after skipping last year's tournament amid a four month spell away from the game due to comments he made relating to Saudi Arabia and using the PGA Tour as leverage for the new LIV Golf start-up.
And yet despite showing little-to-no form, with just one top-10 in ten 48-man LIV events, Mickelson rolled back the years on Sunday at Augusta with a truly sensational last round.
The 52-year-old played alongside Jordan Spieth for the final 18 and the duo shot a combined 13-under-par between them, with the Texan going round in 66.
Mickelson had previously stated that his game was in good shape earlier in the week, saying he was ready to "go on a tear soon."
"I'm actually looking forward to the weekend," he said after round two.
"I know I've been hitting it, playing better than I've been scoring, and I'm looking forward to just putting one round together that I know I'm capable of, and if I do that, it's going to be a really fun weekend.
"I'm going to go on a tear pretty soon. You wouldn't think it. You look at the scores. But I've been playing exactly how I played yesterday, hitting the ball great, turning 65s, 66s into 77s."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Phil Mickelson And Jordan Spieth Fire Better Ball Score Of 58 At The Masters
The American duo tore Augusta National apart on Sunday, as both carded rounds of 65 and 66 respectively
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Sahith Theegala Reproduces Replica Of Tiger Woods' Masters Chip In
At the 16th hole, Theegala produced a chip in that was a near replica of Tiger Woods' iconic shot from 2005
By Matt Cradock • Published