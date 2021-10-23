Putting Week
Welcome to Golf Monthly's Putting Week! Everything you need to improve your technique and get the best upgrade for your cash can be found right here. The putter is the club you’ll use the most during a round of golf so it really does pay to have one that works with your stroke and that suits your eye. Knock a few putts off your round and your scores will dramatically improve. A new putter brings with it a new-found sense of confidence and excitement - it could be the one change that transforms your performance. We hope this compilation of advice, buying guides, tips and deals content provides the lightbulb moment or make a sound investment so you can become a master on the greens in no time. Buying Advice Best Putters Best Blade Putters Best Mallet Putters Best Odyssey Putters Best Ping Putters Best Putters for Beginners Best Putters for High Handicappers Best Scotty Cameron Putters Best TaylorMade Putters Best Women's Putters Most Forgiving Putters Best Cheap Putters Under £100 Best Putting Mats Best Putters of all Time Best Putters for Left-Handers Best Putter Grips Deals Best putters on Amazon Save £100 on this Scotty Cameron Fastback putter Features How to choose the perfect putter What loft should my putter be? 6 putter designs that changed the game Which putter length should you use? Toe hang or face balanced putter? Cheap vs Expensive Putter Things you didn't know about Scotty Cameron Instruction How to plumb bob a putt How to practise putting How to grip a putter Practice drills for distance control Putting technique drills Slight and strong arc putting drills Which hand leads? How to stop 3-putting Claw grip for putting: How it works Reverse overlap putting grip explained How to judge putting distance
Latest
Best Cheap Putters
In this guide, we delve into the market of budget putters and pick our favourites
Save £100 On This Scotty Cameron Fastback Putter
Don't miss out on this awesome deal on a stunning Scotty Cameron putter.
By Sam Tremlett •
Best Women's Putters
Here we take a look at some of the best golf putters currently on the market designed for women
By Alison Root •
What Happens During A Putter Fitting?
We find out what happens during a putter fitting
By Joel Tadman •
Best Putter Grips
We round up the best putter grips on the market to help you find the right one for your stroke
By Elliott Heath •
The Future Of Putting? Arm Lock Method Tested
We test out the Arm Lock Putting Method to see if it made us more consistent on the greens
By Joel Tadman •
Cheap Vs Expensive Putter Test - Inesis Vs Scotty Cameron
There is £385 in price difference, but how much difference is there in performance?
By Golf Monthly •
6 Putter Designs That Changed The Game
From Bobby Jones' trusted "Calamity Jane" to the iconic Odyssey 2-ball
By Fergus Bisset •
Best Left Handed Putters
The best golf putters for left handers.
By Dan Parker •
Evnroll ER2V Putter
Find out why we crowned this our favourite putter of 2021
By Joel Tadman •