Putting Week

By

Welcome to Golf Monthly's Putting Week! Everything you need to improve your technique and get the best upgrade for your cash can be found right here. The putter is the club you’ll use the most during a round of golf so it really does pay to have one that works with your stroke and that suits your eye. Knock a few putts off your round and your scores will dramatically improve. A new putter brings with it a new-found sense of confidence and excitement - it could be the one change that transforms your performance. We hope this compilation of advice, buying guides, tips and deals content provides the lightbulb moment or make a sound investment so you can become a master on the greens in no time. Buying Advice Best Putters Best Blade Putters Best Mallet Putters Best Odyssey Putters Best Ping Putters Best Putters for Beginners Best Putters for High Handicappers Best Scotty Cameron Putters Best TaylorMade Putters Best Women's Putters  Most Forgiving Putters Best Cheap Putters Under £100 Best Putting Mats Best Putters of all Time Best Putters for Left-Handers Best Putter Grips Deals Best putters on Amazon Save £100 on this Scotty Cameron Fastback putter Features How to choose the perfect putter What loft should my putter be?  6 putter designs that changed the game Which putter length should you use? Toe hang or face balanced putter? Cheap vs Expensive Putter Things you didn't know about Scotty Cameron Instruction How to plumb bob a putt How to practise putting How to grip a putter Practice drills for distance control Putting technique drills Slight and strong arc putting drills Which hand leads? How to stop 3-putting Claw grip for putting: How it works Reverse overlap putting grip explained How to judge putting distance

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.