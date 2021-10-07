Don't miss out on this awesome deal on a stunning Scotty Cameron putter.

Save £100 On This Scotty Cameron Fastback Putter

Anytime we can get a good deal on a Scotty Cameron putter, we tend to jump at it with both hands because they usually don’t stick around for long.

The company is famed for some of the best putters in the game which usually means they come with a premium price point, which can be out of reach for many people.

But occasionally deals can be found on the putters and we are bringing you one here, the Scotty Cameron Select Fastback with £100 off.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £269

The Fastback design was part of the Select family of putters which were a very popular range from 2019.

This range may have been replaced by the Special Select family of putters but that isn’t to say this particular model isn’t very good because it certainly is.

Back when we tested the range, we thought the looks were obviously outstanding, a true premium design with soft edges and easy alignment.

The mallet design really aids forgiveness and off the face it feels noticeably firmer than previous iterations too.

The specifications of the putter are – it is 34 inches, right handed, comes with a premium headcover (pictured above), and is fitted with a Scotty Cameron Matador Black grip.

It features a single milled flange line giving it a cleaner look at address while allowing for more vibration dampening material to be placed between the sole and the flange of the putter.

The 6061 aircraft grade aluminium face-sole inlay has been refined to allow for weight to be distributed to the perimeter of the putter head for enhanced forgiveness.

As we mentioned above, a putter of this quality for £100 off is not something to be sniffed at so if you are in the market for a new flatstick, then definitely consider this deal!

Also if you are a fan of these putters, check out our guide on the best Scotty Cameron putters too.

