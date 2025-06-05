Phil Mickelson Admits 'There’s A High Likelihood' Oakmont Could Be His Final US Open
Phil Mickelson admits that Oakmont could be his farewell appearance in the US Open as the six-time runner-up's exemption is due to expire
When he tees it up at Oakmont Phil Mickelson admits that it's highly likely to be his final US Open appearance.
Mickelson will play in his 34th US Open at Oakmont in what is the last of his five-year exemption for winning the 2021 PGA Championship.
And he has no real clear route back into next year's US Open, with just two spots available through LIV Golf next year for either toppping the overall individual standings this year or sitting in the top three in May 2026.
So the six-time Major champion, who has finished runner-up six times in the US Open, admits this could be his farewell to the event.
"I haven’t thought about it too much," Mickelson responded when asked if this could be his final US Open appearance."
He then admitted: "There’s a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven’t really thought about it too much."
Once his PGA Championship exemption expires, Mickelson's options for playing in the 2026 US Open are limited, beyond those two LIV Golf spots.
A top 10 finish at Oakmont would qualify Mickelson for the US Open next year, as would winning the Open, Masters or PGA Championship again - which as a previous winner he can still play in.
One route could be with a special exemption from the USGA, and that could well be a possibility as he actually received one in 2021 but in the end didn't need it thanks to his surprise PGA Championship victory.
Of course, there's always qualifying, but on that subject Mickelson said: "I don’t know. I haven’t thought that far."
Mickelson's pursuit of his national open has been major theme of his entire career, with some heartbreaking near misses in those six second-place finishes.
And the 54-year-old is keen to produce a big performance at Oakmont, if it is to be his final US Open - and he says this week's LIV Golf event at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is the perfect preparation.
"We have greens that are rolling 14 to 15 on the stimpmeter just like we will next week," Mickelson said.
"We have contours, undulations just like we will next week. I think it’s a great way to prepare for next week.
"Short game, touch, chipping around the greens, rough, speed, lag drills and speed and touch on the greens, all of that’s critical here same thing as next week. It couldn’t be a better spot to get ready."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
