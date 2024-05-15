Phil Mickelson Spotted Wearing Green Reading Glasses Ahead Of PGA Championship
The six-time Major winner was seen using a rather unique training aid at Valhalla, with Mickelson donning the ProAim Golf Putting Glasses
Phil Mickelson is one of golf's characters, with Lefty continuing to perform at the highest level despite being north of 50. Along with his knowledge of the game, he's never afraid to sway away from the crowd and, ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, that appeared to be exactly the case with what Mickelson was using on the putting green...
You may wonder what we are on about. Well, on Wednesday, the six-time Major winner was spotted donning a pair of goggles whilst striking some putts on the practice green. Specifically, the ProAim Putting Training Glasses.
A post shared by GolfWRX (@golfwrx)
A photo posted by on
First posted by GolfWRX on Instagram, the glasses work by light entering the yellow plastic beside the right eye, with it then essentially creating a putting alignment grid in the field of your vision.
The point of the ProAim is to make sure that you're square at address, with the stroke then being straight-back and straight-through, which ensures that the putter face is square to the intended target line, meaning you should hole more putts.
According to a quick Google search, the product is priced around $60, and has reportedly been used by the likes of legendary coach, Butch Harmon, as well as Natalie Gulbis and former Open champions Mark Calcavecchia and Darren Clarke.
Having won the PGA Championship historically in 2021, becoming the oldest Major winner ever at 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days, Mickelson is yet to win on the LIV Golf circuit since joining in 2022. In that time, his best result on the circuit is solo sixth at the 2024 Jeddah event, but Lefty did finish in a tie for second at the 2023 Masters.
Along with the run of results, Mickelson recently swapped putters to a L.A.B Golf DF3 in February 2024, ahead of the LIV Golf Jeddah event. Since then, he has stuck with the mallet, which is made by a company that is also used by the likes of Adam Scott and Lucas Glover.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
