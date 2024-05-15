Phil Mickelson Spotted Wearing Green Reading Glasses Ahead Of PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson is one of golf's characters, with Lefty continuing to perform at the highest level despite being north of 50. Along with his knowledge of the game, he's never afraid to sway away from the crowd and, ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, that appeared to be exactly the case with what Mickelson was using on the putting green...

You may wonder what we are on about. Well, on Wednesday, the six-time Major winner was spotted donning a pair of goggles whilst striking some putts on the practice green. Specifically, the ProAim Putting Training Glasses.

A post shared by GolfWRX (@golfwrx) A photo posted by on

First posted by GolfWRX on Instagram, the glasses work by light entering the yellow plastic beside the right eye, with it then essentially creating a putting alignment grid in the field of your vision.

The point of the ProAim is to make sure that you're square at address, with the stroke then being straight-back and straight-through, which ensures that the putter face is square to the intended target line, meaning you should hole more putts.

According to a quick Google search, the product is priced around $60, and has reportedly been used by the likes of legendary coach, Butch Harmon, as well as Natalie Gulbis and former Open champions Mark Calcavecchia and Darren Clarke.

(Image credit: In The Hole Golf)

Having won the PGA Championship historically in 2021, becoming the oldest Major winner ever at 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days, Mickelson is yet to win on the LIV Golf circuit since joining in 2022. In that time, his best result on the circuit is solo sixth at the 2024 Jeddah event, but Lefty did finish in a tie for second at the 2023 Masters.

Along with the run of results, Mickelson recently swapped putters to a L.A.B Golf DF3 in February 2024, ahead of the LIV Golf Jeddah event. Since then, he has stuck with the mallet, which is made by a company that is also used by the likes of Adam Scott and Lucas Glover.