5 Records That Cement Phil Mickelson As One Of The Greatest Masters Players In History

Phil Mickelson's name is etched into Masters history as a three-time champion, with the legendary left-hander winning in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Mickelson is one of golf's all-time greats with six Major wins, and half of them came at Augusta National. He holds a number of impressive records in the year's first men's Major, and he managed to set a few in 2023 when finishing T2nd at the age of 52.

We take a look at some of Phil Mickelson's impressive Masters records...

Phil Mickelson Masters records:

1. Career scoring average over 100 rounds: 71.30

Nobody has a lower scoring average after 100 Masters rounds than Mickelson (Image credit: Getty Images)

For all of Phil Mickelson's Masters records, this is perhaps the most impressive. Of all men to have played over 100 rounds in The Masters, nobody has a lower scoring average.

From 114 rounds, he has an average score of 71.30, which is lower than Jack Nicklaus' 71.98 in second-place.

2. Most money won: $9,773,317

Mickelson has won nearly $10m at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody has a lower scoring average (from over 100 rounds) and nobody has won more money at The Masters than Lefty.

From 30 starts, he has banked just under $10m. He is around $200,000 ahead of Tiger Woods in second and $3.7m ahead of Jordan Spieth in third.

3. Most 72-hole scores of 280 or lower: 9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickelson has shot or broken 280 (-8) a record nine times at The Masters, in 1995, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2023.

Tiger Woods has done it eight times, while Gary Player and Tom Watson have each scored 280 or better on six occasions.

4. Oldest runner-up: 52 years, 297 days in 2023

Mickelson became the oldest Masters runner-up in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson shot the lowest final round of a player over 50 in 2023 (65) to become the oldest runner-up in Masters history and also record the best finish from an over 50.

As well as those records, he also shot the lowest final 54-hole score from an over 50 (209 - 69, 75, 65).

5. Most appearances from a left hander: 30

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Augusta National has been a happy hunting ground for lefties, and Mickelson is king.

He has 30 starts, six more than Mike Weir in second, and his record of 27 finishes is 15 more than Mike Weir and Bubba Watson.

He also holds the three lowest scores by a left-hander (272, 274 and 275 in 2010, 2015 and 2001) as well as the four lowest rounds (two 65s and two 66s).