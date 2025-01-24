Phil Mickelson Gives His Verdict On LIV Golf's TV Deal
Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf is the only global golf brand as he celebrated the big TV deal with FOX Sports he hopes will help the team golf tour really kick on
Phil Mickelson has talked about LIV Golf's position in the sport's landscape - describing it as a global additive to the more USA-focused PGA Tour and a better verhicle for attracting younger fans.
Mickelson and Greg Norman played the parts of the great disruptors when LIV Gof launched in a much more combative and hostile argument with the PGA Tour establishment - a move which garnered a huge amount of headlines as well as a lawsuit or two.
The situation is slowly calming down, although there's still no final deal between the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour over a way forward with both sides working together.
It's been a good winter for LIV Golf commercially though, notbaly with a TV deal with FOX Sports which will vastly increase visibility for fans mainly in the biggest market of the United States.
There's also been a slew of apparel deals with LIV teams, including Mickelson's own HyFlyers, and the team tour is now looking to settle into the role of a global change of pace to the regular PGA Tour calendar.
Appearing in a FOX Business exclusive, Mickelson voiced his delight at the TV deal LIV had struck with the broadcasting giant.
"It’s helping us create a lot of value for our sponsors, and sponsors are coming more now with the value that FOX brings," said Mickelson.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"And hopefully, it’ll be added value for FOX and be consistent with that cutting edge, innovative, younger target audience."
And whereas previous comments had been all about how LIV was a superior product in more vitriolic language, Mickelson now says that the team golf tour is "an additive" to the sport's landscape - as the only true global golfing competition.
"We’re trying to become an added value to the golf ecosystem. The old model was not getting the younger players involved, it wasn’t a global model," said Mickelson
"We’re the first global model for golf. We’re able to bring the best players, best teams throughout the world. That hasn’t been the case, so we’re trying to help grow the game on a global basis. We’re all additive. We’re all in this together. We're only 14 weeks a year, there's 38 other weeks of golf."
First 2v2 in the books. Take a guess who pic.twitter.com/B35Iq3d86RJanuary 11, 2025
Mickelson is convinced LIV Golf has a better chance of bringing in younger viewers, and players, than the current PGA Tour product.
"The PGA Tour’s done a great job for many years, but it’s a national centric-based model, where we’re much more global, we’re much younger target audience, much younger in different demographics we’re trying to hit.
"We’re trying to make the fan experience on site much more enjoyable. We’re additive rather than competitive."
One of the ways the likes of Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau in particular are trying to increase their visibility among younger viewers is through YouTube - which the 54-year-old says has given him a boost in energy.
"YouTube is a whole other way of reaching that young target audience," he added. "Look, long live golf, we want golf to live on, it's given my life so much and I want to do evetything I can to bring golf to the masses.
"YouTube, again, is additive, being able to hit a whole new demographic. I'm appreciative to Grant Horvat and Bryson DeChambeau for really showing what the model of golf on YouTube can be for professionals.
"I've only had three videos out but I'm working on it. It's given me a whole different energy and excitement for the game at 54."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Meet The 5 Amateurs In The Masters 2025 Field
Five amateurs have qualified to play at Augusta National in The Masters this year - find out how they did it ahead of the first Major of 2025...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I'm Fatting And Thinning The Golf Ball. Why Is This Happening - And How Can I Fix It?
Fat, thin, fat, thin. Repeat. It's infuriating. Fear not, because our man Clive Tucker is going to help you to strike the ball cleanly. Every time.
By Michael Weston Published
-
LIV Golf Makes Significant Change To Opening Event After New Fox TV Deal
Post-sunset tee times will be used at LIV Golf Riyadh in order to better suit a US audience following the circuit's new TV deal with Fox Sports
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Seth Waugh Calls LIV 'A Failed Economic Experiment' And Suggests Donald Trump And Scott O'Neil Could Increase PGA Tour-PIF Deal Chances
Speaking to Golfweek, the former PGA of America boss explained why all parties need a deal and why one might be helped along by two fresh faces...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Greg Norman Confirms Final Day With LIV And Claims He Has 'Changed The Game Of Golf More Than People Realize'
In his first interview since being officially replaced as LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman spoke to Australian Golf Digest about TGL, changing the game, and his future plans
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series India?
The first International Series event of 2025 comes from India and, in the field, a number of players from the LIV Golf League are scheduled to tee it up
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Team Signs With Grant Horvat’s Apparel Company
Primo - partially owned by influencer, Grant Horvat - has been designated as the “official golf apparel sponsor” of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
One Year On, Max Homa's Prediction About Tyrrell Hatton Seems To Be Coming True
Responding to a social media post 12 months ago, the six-time PGA Tour winner's claim seems to have been proven over the past few tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
After Five Major Victories Brooks Koepka Splits With Coach For Second Time
The LIV golfer revealed the news in a text message to Golfweek less than three weeks before the start of the fourth season
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Hope That I Will Still Be Able To Support This Tour' - Tyrrell Hatton Pledges Commitment To DP World Tour Despite Ryder Cup Uncertainty
The LIV Golf player says he wants to support the DP World Tour even if an appeal against fines and suspensions imposed by the circuit leaves his Ryder Cup future in jeopardy
By Mike Hall Published