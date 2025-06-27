LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson Suggests Oakmont Was Not His Final US Open And Is Optimistic Over More Major Appearances

Winning the Grand Slam is the single hardest achievement of a professional golfer. Only six men have ever achieved it, the most recent this year, when Rory McIlroy finally won The Masters.

This is a coveted list Phil Mickelson has been trying to join his whole career. There is just one Major that eludes him... the US Open.

On six occasions has he come second or tied second in the championship. Many fans remain surprised that one of the game's greats has never been able to cross the finish line in front just yet.

The 55-year-old is a six-time Major winner and is eighth on the all time PGA Tour winning list, with 45 trophies to his name.

Due to the American never winning the US Open, he doesn't have the eligibility to play in the championship as he does with the other Majors.

This meant that this year at Oakmont Country Club, it was potentially his last time competing in the championship due to his five-year exemption for winning the 2021 PGA Championship running out earlier this month.

However, he has not ruled out it being his last appearance at the lucrative competition.

Prior to LIV Dallas this week, he said: "So I said it's very possibly my last, and I think that's real. However, I also feel like I'm starting to play some good golf, and this year has been my best year on LIV.

"I've had three top-six finishes and some opportunities to win. If I play like that in some upcoming Major championships, that could ultimately qualify me into another US Open. I don't want to say it's my last."

To contend at a Major would be incredible for Mickelson, and I'm sure would it come to the joy of many golf fans around the world. Seeing him and Tiger Woods win one of the four tournament's in their latter years would be a true testament to their greatness.

However, he has struggled in them as of late. Since his 2021 PGA Championship success, Mickelson has competed in 15 Majors, missing the cut 10 times. His best result was T2nd in the 2023 Masters, but, his next best finish was T43rd at the same tournament the year after.

Form doesn't faze Mickelson though as he said: "I actually think I'm playing well enough that if I can play at the level I've played at out here in Majors again, I'll finish high enough to get into a US Open via that qualifying avenue.

"So I don't want to say that it is my last because I think I'm going to contend in the... I'm in the other three Majors for a lot of years, and it could very well get me into the US Open again."

Phil Mickelson's Major Finishes Since 2021 PGA Championship

2025 US Open - MC

2025 USPGA Championship - MC

2025 Masters - MC

2024 152nd Open - T60

2024 US Open - MC

2024 USPGA Championship - MC

2024 Masters - T43

2023 151st Open - MC

2023 US Open - MC

2023 USPGA Championship - T58

2023 Masters - T2

2022 150th Open - MC

2022 US Open - MC

2021 149th Open - MC

2021 US Open - T62