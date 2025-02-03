Phil Mickelson Pulls Out Of LIV Golf Opening Event With Injury
The HyFlyers GC captain revealed he won't be present in Riyadh after sustaining a 'minor shoulder injury' preparing for LIV's first event of 2025
The fourth season of LIV Golf gets underway on the 6th February in Riyadh, but one of its biggest names has revealed he won't be present in Saudi Arabia due to injury.
A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson)
A photo posted by on
Phil Mickelson, who captains HyFlyers GC, announced via his social media that he will miss the season opener due to a shoulder injury picked up in the gym.
Posting online, Mickelson's statement read: "While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week. I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide."
In the statement, Mickelson also revealed that recent International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans will take his place, as he joins Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale, with Mickelson set to stay at home instead of making the journey to Riyadh.
Getting underway on the 6th - 8th February, LIV Golf Riyadh will be played under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club, as post-sunset tee times will be used in order to better suit a US audience following the circuit's new TV deal with Fox Sports.
Just recently, the League announced a 'multi-year' deal with Fox Sports and, in Riyadh, the opening round is set to begin at 6:15pm local time (10:15am ET/3:15pm GMT) on Thursday. From there, round two is scheduled to begin at the same time while the third and final round will start 10 minutes earlier at 6:05pm local time (10:05am ET).
In terms of Mickelson's results on the LIV Golf League, the six-time Major winner has currently played every single tournament, with his best result a tie for sixth at LIV Golf Jeddah in 2024.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For 2023, he finished 39th in the individual standings and then 46th in 2024, with his HyFlyers GC side's best result being a third place finish at LIV Golf Adelaide.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Vandals Damage Old Tom Morris Statue For Second Time In Three Months
Less than three months after it was damaged on the first occasion, the repaired statue of Old Tom Morris was vandalized once more on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shane Lowry Makes $600,000 Final Hole Birdie At Pebble Beach
Although Lowry missed out on a victory at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old made a birdie at the final hole to add $600,000 to his tournament purse winnings
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India
Many LIV Golf players were in the field for the elevated Asian Tour event, and there were mixed fortunes among the group – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia Receives Invite To PGA Championship
The Spaniard will play in the Major for the first time since 2022 after receiving an invite from the PGA of America
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Best Golfers Yet To Win In The LIV Golf League
The big names on LIV Golf have usually been the ones lifting the individual trophies, but who are the best players yet to win in the 54-hole competition?
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Stalwart Names One Change He'd Make To The League
Peter Uihlein tells Golf Monthly about the one big change he'd make to LIV Golf to place more importance on the team aspect of the competition
By Paul Higham Published
-
Dropped LIV Golfer Leads International Series India As Bryson DeChambeau Has Eventful Debut
In his first event back after his controversial LIV Golf exit, Eugenio Chacarra leads the way in India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
Greg Norman Reveals New Job After Being Replaced As LIV Golf CEO
Greg Norman may have left his job as LIV Golf CEO but he has landed a role helping shape the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tom McKibbin Foregoes Rory McIlroy Advice To Join LIV Golf
The Northern Irishman has joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team in the LIV Golf League despite Rory McIlroy advising against the move
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Pat Perez Joins LIV Golf Broadcast Team After Being Dropped From League As Player
After being dropped from the 4Aces GC, it has been announced that Pat Perez will be taking up an on-course analyst role for the 2025 LIV Golf season
By Matt Cradock Published