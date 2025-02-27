Two 5-Irons, Two Drivers And His 2013 Open-Winning Hybrid - 6 Fascinating Things From Phil Mickelson’s Equipment Setup
Phil Mickelson had some eye-catching club selections as he displayed what will be in his bag for the 2025 season
What's in the bag for Phil Mickelson in 2025? Well, the quick answer is a lot, as the six-time Major champion revealed a bumper bunch of clubs he has lined up for the year.
One of Mickelson's aims off the course this year is to rival Bryson DeChambeau as the king of golfing YouTube, and as well as a series with online star Grant Horvat he's now started producing his own video specials.
And a look through Mickelson's bag is definitely an interesting watch, from the tweaks he does to his irons and wedges, the different options he has for different conditions and the sheer numbers of clubs.
He has four putters, two drivers, two 5-irons and even two different models of golf ball all ready to be deployed by one of golf's great thinkers, especially when it comes to equipment.
But what are the main takeaways from a look in the bag, and into the mind, of Phil Mickelson?
He's got special 'Japan Only' irons
Mickelson is no longer a Callaway staff player, but the majority of his clubs are still from the brand - including his iron set which he had specially made.
"The irons I've been using for the last 10 years pretty much are the 2013 X Forged irons that I won the British Open with in 2013.
"I saw a set that I thought looked amazing and guess what? They are! And Callaway were so nice to take the set, they're X Forged Japan only, they took the dynamics for their righty set, put it in a computer and had a machine cut them out - they were pretty expensive to do."
He loves the grind
Mickleson is not one to just put stock clubs into his bag, as all of his wedges and irons have been customized by grinding into the heel and the toe to perfectly suit his preferences.
We've seen it a lot in wedges with grinding of the sole and leading edge to suit a player's preference, but Mickelson has done this with his irons too with sizeable chunks taken off the heel and toe of all his irons.
He says it's to get the "turf interaction" that he likes, with having more versatility out of fairway bunkers and different lies also being a main benefit.
A Rogue 5-iron - literally
It's interesting that Mickelson has an alternate 5-iron in his bag - and one that seems is mainly there for use at The Masters - with a Callaway Rogue in his set-up..
"This is a faster face, a faster material, the ball comes off faster and comes off higher. So I had to add a little bit of loft to hit my 215 number," explains Mickelson.
"I had to strenghten this 5-iron (X Forged) to hit my 215 number and so that's going to be a little lower and this (Rogue) is going to be a little higher.
"So when I have to play courses like Augusta and I've got to hit a lot of 5-irons to those greens, I want the ball coming in soft, so I'll hit that Rogue."
An old school hybrid
Mickelson is trying out all manner of fairway woods using the latest technology, but he's got a Ping Anser hybrid in the bag that's lacking any of the new tech - which is ideal.
"This is the Ping Anser hybrid that I used in 2013 to win the British Open and it's stayed with me," Mickelson added.
"It doesn't have any fast technology which is why I like it as it comes out more like an iron. The loft is irrelevant because all I'm trying to do is hit a particular number and this hits just over 230."
He's got two drivers
We've often seen Mickelson take different approaches off the tee, from mini-drivers to just using a strong 3-wood, to just standing up there and "hitting bombs" as he put it.
Now though he's got two big dogs in the bag and he can't decide between them!
"I've got two going into this year - I've been using this new Ping G440 and the Callaway Elyte and I hit them both pretty straight.
"I'm really in between both drivers as I like them both."
Four putters - one for every occasion
"So I've got four putters and I'm going to use all of them actually," says Mickelson.
He has two Odyssey blade putters which we're used to seeing him play with in competition, with one having a special rough milled face for use in wet weather.
But Mickelson has also got two LAB Mezz Max putters, one which he's been using during his YouTube series with Horvat and a heavier one for use on slower greens.
He'll have some big decisions to make to get his huge array of clubs down to just 14, but in true understated Mickelson fashion he's not too bothered as "all of them are awesome".
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
