Phil Mickelson Makes Bold LIV Golf Admission Over Potential Format Changes

Speaking after his final round at Augusta National, Lefty stated that: "I wouldn’t be surprised if some or all of LIV events went to 72"

Phil Mickelson moves onto the green
Matt Cradock
The Masters is the first event of 2024 that brings those from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League together, with a number of high-profile names from both sides playing in the final round at Augusta National.

Although he made the cut, Phil Mickelson never looked in contention at Augusta National, as the three-time Green Jacket winner carded a final round 74 to sit in a tie for 43rd.

Following his final day, the six-time Major winner was asked about his game at the Masters and, following his move to LIV Golf in June 2022, Lefty gave an interesting answer to the question after he made a 27th Masters cut at Augusta National.

"I don’t think it matters either way. Each competitive round is an opportunity to progress and get better. There are guys out on the Tour, players who only do 36 holes. A lot of guys only play 36 this week. 

"Every competitive round is an opportunity to play well and compete. I don’t think it makes a difference either way. We’ve got mini-tours playing 54, Champions Tour playing 54. I wouldn’t be surprised if some or all of LIV events went to 72. I don’t know, but it doesn’t matter. I enjoy the competition."

Mickelson was one of the big names to join LIV Golf in June 2022 at the inaugural LIV  event, and explained the difference between 72 and 54 hole events as: "You have to play well the first day or you’re so far behind that it’s hard to catch up, whereas in 72 you can kind of work your way into the tournament and fight if you don’t have it the first day, fight to keep it around par then make up ground. It could go either way. It’s just the nuances of a different format."

Mickelson celebrates his 2021 PGA Championship victory

In June 2023, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund announced a historic merger, but the deadline of December 2023 was not met. Because of this, the deadline was extended, with Tiger Woods and five fellow player directors on the PGA Tour policy board sitting down with Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan in March 2024.

Asked about the meeting, Mickelson stated: "Others are handling that. I’m not involved. Others are taking care of that."

