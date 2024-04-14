Phil Mickelson Makes Bold LIV Golf Admission Over Potential Format Changes
Speaking after his final round at Augusta National, Lefty stated that: "I wouldn’t be surprised if some or all of LIV events went to 72"
The Masters is the first event of 2024 that brings those from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League together, with a number of high-profile names from both sides playing in the final round at Augusta National.
Although he made the cut, Phil Mickelson never looked in contention at Augusta National, as the three-time Green Jacket winner carded a final round 74 to sit in a tie for 43rd.
Following his final day, the six-time Major winner was asked about his game at the Masters and, following his move to LIV Golf in June 2022, Lefty gave an interesting answer to the question after he made a 27th Masters cut at Augusta National.
"I don’t think it matters either way. Each competitive round is an opportunity to progress and get better. There are guys out on the Tour, players who only do 36 holes. A lot of guys only play 36 this week.
"Every competitive round is an opportunity to play well and compete. I don’t think it makes a difference either way. We’ve got mini-tours playing 54, Champions Tour playing 54. I wouldn’t be surprised if some or all of LIV events went to 72. I don’t know, but it doesn’t matter. I enjoy the competition."
Mickelson was one of the big names to join LIV Golf in June 2022 at the inaugural LIV event, and explained the difference between 72 and 54 hole events as: "You have to play well the first day or you’re so far behind that it’s hard to catch up, whereas in 72 you can kind of work your way into the tournament and fight if you don’t have it the first day, fight to keep it around par then make up ground. It could go either way. It’s just the nuances of a different format."
In June 2023, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund announced a historic merger, but the deadline of December 2023 was not met. Because of this, the deadline was extended, with Tiger Woods and five fellow player directors on the PGA Tour policy board sitting down with Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan in March 2024.
Asked about the meeting, Mickelson stated: "Others are handling that. I’m not involved. Others are taking care of that."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
