Phil Can Still Thrill - Watch Mickelson Smoke A Driver Off The Deck At LIV Golf Singapore
Phil Mickelson showed he can still be box office viewing with a pure driver off the deck in Singapore
Although he may be talking about winding down his illustrious career in the near future, Phil Mickelson showed why he's still box office viewing with a spectacular shot at LIV Golf Singapore.
The 53-year-old dropped a retirement hint ahead of the Singapore stop in the LIV Golf League - but Mickelson showed he still had all the shots with a highlight reel driver off the deck at Sentosa Golf Club.
Six-time Major champion Mickelson has never been afraid of taking the aggressive option, which he showed yet again as he absolutely smoked the big dog 300 yards off the fairway.
And he caught his shot at the 18th hole about as cleanly as you can with a driver off the floor, with the ball fizzing into the air and landing on the front edge of the green before rolling through just off the back.
Mickelson finished his round at one over and well down the field to perhaps show why he is thinking his time competing in pro golf could be coming to an end.
But there's no doubt he's still got every shot in the book, and some that aren't, that he can pull out at any time.
It's a nice timely reminder that age is no restriction to great golf shots, and even if Mickelson is entering the closing stretch of his career, he can still entertain the crowd just as much as ever.
Retirement might be at the forefront of Mickelson's mind, but the six-time Major champion can still do things like this...pic.twitter.com/FH61ysfA5CMay 3, 2024
"I’m 53 now and my career, you know, if I’m being truthful it’s toward its end,” Mickelson told Mickelson told Bloomberg TV in an interview for an upcoming episode of Latitude with Haslinda Amin.
“Now, I would like to help others find the same enjoyment and fulfilment that the game of golf has provided me.”
"There are moments when you are on a golf course alone and you have that solitude, or you could also be with family and friends having a good time or competing in a club championship or junior event or at the highest level and feeling that competition.
"All of that creates such fulfilment, whether you're practising on your own or with friends. There's so many great things about the game of golf and I would love others to experience those things."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
