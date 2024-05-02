'It’s Toward Its End' - Phil Mickelson Drops Major Retirement Hint
Phil Mickelson is well into the back nine of his career and hinted he may soon begin to consider retiring from the sport
Phil Mickelson has admitted that his golf career is "towards its end" as the six-time Major champion gave the biggest indication yet that he is considering retirement.
Despite a rousing second-place finish at the Masters last year, Mickelson has otherwise struggled for form since his remarkable PGA Championship victory in 2021 aged 50. The American finished ninth at LIV Jeddah in March but has otherwise failed to record a top-30 finish in the five other events so far this season.
At next month's US Open, he will resume his bid to complete the career grand slam but, speaking ahead of LIV Singapore this week, Mickelson hinted that he is already starting to turn his focus to the next chapter of his golfing journey.
"I’m 53 now and my career, you know, if I’m being truthful it’s toward its end,” Mickelson told Mickelson told Bloomberg TV in an interview for an upcoming episode of Latitude with Haslinda Amin.“Now, I would like to help others find the same enjoyment and fulfilment that the game of golf has provided me.”
"There are moments when you are on a golf course alone and you have that solitude, or you could also be with family and friends having a good time or competing in a club championship or junior event or at the highest level and feeling that competition.
"All of that creates such fulfilment, whether you're practising on your own or with friends. There's so many great things about the game of golf and I would love others to experience those things."
Mickelson was the first big name to throw his weight behind the Saudi-backed LIV Golf prior to its inception in 2022. And even if the 53-year-old may soon step away from competition, he insisted he remained "bullish" on LIV's prospects for the coming years.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I think there's a lot of things that are going to transpire over the next five or ten years," Mickelson said at his pre-tournament press conference in Singapore. "I'm very bullish and excited about what that means for LIV Golf.
"But there's also a lot of uncertainty. I think the things that I do know is I think the quality of the players will continue to get better each year. I think that the ability and the sites that we move throughout the world will continue to excite players and excite fans.
"We'll be going to more countries outside of the United States that really are starving for world-class professional golf, and we'll have a lot more receptions like we had at Adelaide."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Tiger Woods Granted Special Exemption Into 2024 US Open
Tiger Woods, a three-time US Open winner, is set to make his first appearance at the tournament since 2020
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Former Ryder Cup Star And TV Analyst Peter Oosterhuis Dies Aged 75
Peter Oosterhuis, the former European Tour and Ryder Cup stalwart who later become a star TV analyst, has died aged 75
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Will Be 'Bigger, Badder And Better Than Ever' - DeChambeau And Mickelson Bullish Over Future
Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf will get "bigger and badder" in the future while Phil Mickelson believes the tour will help grow the game in new global markets
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s another eye-catching prize money payout available at the second LIV Golf event in a week at Sentosa Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ronnie O’Sullivan Admits He ‘Would Love To See A LIV-Style Breakaway’ At 2024 World Snooker Championship
The Englishman has admitted the emergence of LIV Golf in the men’s elite game is something he’d like to see come to top-level snooker
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Qualifies For Maiden PGA Championship Via OWGR Route
The HyFlyers GC player has booked his spot at May's PGA Championship for the first time...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Sacks Coach After 14 Years Following Poor Start To The Season
Adrian Meronk has parted company with coach Matthew Tipper after a disappointing start to his LIV Golf career
By Mike Hall Published
-
Greg Norman 'Extremely Proud' Of LIV Golf Adelaide And Says Event's Success Makes 'The Hatred' He Has Faced Worthwhile
LIV Golf's CEO also admitted he was keen to bring the breakaway circuit "home" to reward the Australian public for their support of him as a player
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
First Ever LIV Team Playoff Sees Ripper GC Claim Dramatic Home Victory Over South Africans At LIV Golf Adelaide
The deep-rooted Australia v South Africa sporting rivalry continued with a thrilling set of extra holes at The Grange
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: LIV Golf League Signs Partnership With Golf Australia
The deal with LIV Golf is expected to go towards funding Golf Australia’s junior program
By Ben Fleming Published