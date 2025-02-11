Phil Mickelson Makes LIV Golf League Return After Injury
Mickelson had missed the season opener in Riyadh due to a shoulder injury, but was spotted on the course in Adelaide as he makes his return to LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson is the most decorated golfer on the LIV Golf League circuit and, at LIV Golf Adelaide, Lefty is set to make his first appearance of 2025.
Prior to the first tournament of the year in Riyadh last week, Mickelson announced that he would miss the season opener due to picking up a shoulder injury in the gym. However, after a week off, the 54-year-old is set to tee it up in South Australia.
Posting online last week, Mickelson's statement read: "While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week. I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide."
Being replaced by recent International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans, who claimed a T30 finish, HyFlyers GC could only finish 12th out of 13th teams, as the American quartet finished 18-under, comfortably back of winners Legion XIII GC.
Returning this week, HyFlyers GC posted a video of captain Mickelson to their story, with the six-time Major winner seen hitting one of his trademark ‘bombs’ at The Grange Golf Club.
The course was a happy hunting ground for Mickelson's side in 2024. Last year at LIV Golf Adelaide, Brendan Steele won the individual title in front of thousands of fans, with the result spurring the side to their best result in the team standings, a third place finish.
Steele returns this week to defend his trophy, as the Australian quartet of Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert will hope to defend their title for Ripper GC, after an epic playoff at last year's tournament.
Having missed his first ever LIV Golf League event last week, Mickelson will be hoping to come out of the gates strongly in Australia, with his best individual result a tie for sixth at LIV Golf Jeddah in 2024. In terms of the individual standings, he finished 39th in 2023 and 46th in 2024.
