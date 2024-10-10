Keegan Bradley Explains Why Phil Mickelson Won't Be Involved In Ryder Cup Set-Up
American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley explained why he feels Phil Mickelson is unlikely to be one of his vice-captains at Bethpage Black next year
They formed an exciting pairing but despite Keegan Bradley citing Phil Mickelson as one of his biggest mentors he does not expect to have him by his side at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Mickelson was nailed-on for a Ryder Cup captaincy spot before leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, and you'd have gotten astronomical odds on Bradley being placed in charge of Team USA before him.
Bradley, the surprise choice to lead the Americans at Bethpage Black in New York next year, was asked if his old friend, partner and mentor would be involved in his backroom team next year.
But Bradley believes the left-hander would not be too interested even if he was asked to join him as a vice-captain.
“Personally, I don’t think he’s really interested in doing it," Bradley said of Mickelson at a Ryder Cup 'One Year To Go' event in New York.
"I owe a lot to Phil and I think he’s done so much for the American side of the Ryder Cup but I’m not so sure he’s looking to come in as a vice-captain.”
European captain Luke Donald admitted that Sergio Garcia might be interested in re-joining the DP World Tour in order to become eligible for next year's Ryder Cup.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
And both captains have said that LIV Golf players will be available for selection, but despite all of that Bradley seems to not even be considering Mickelson as an option - despite his lengthy Ryder Cup experience.
Bradley may well turn to the six-time Major champion for some advice though, as his partner at the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups has been a huge influence in his career.
“Early in my career, I really took for granted Phil’s leadership that he gave me,” said Bradley.
“I was playing with one of the best players ever to touch a golf club. What Phil did for me was create a relaxed atmosphere, and he told me, ‘Don’t worry about putting it four or five feet by. I’ll make them coming back.’ Little stuff like that helped me.
“He mentored me before the event. Took me to dinner. He talked to me non-stop throughout the year about the pressures and what would come, and I really learned a lot. It hasn’t been until now that I’ve really realized what an incredible thing it was that he did for me.”
With Bradley playing in the recent Presidents Cup having been in great form on the PGA Tour, there's a very real chance that he could qualify for his own team.
If he does, whether he then turns to someone like Mickelson to join his backroom team to help with the burden would be something to watch out for.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Golf Rules Quiz! How Would You Deal With These 4 On-Course Scenarios?
Many amateur golfers think they have a solid grasp of the rules, but would you know what to do when faced with four specific rule infringements on the course?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How Many Ryder Cup Playing Captains Have There Been? And What Is Their Record?
Arnold Palmer was the last playing captain in the Ryder Cup but he was far from the first - check out who else has done the role and how they performed
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Many Ryder Cup Playing Captains Have There Been? And What Is Their Record?
Arnold Palmer was the last playing captain in the Ryder Cup but he was far from the first - check out who else has done the role and how they performed
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Happens If Keegan Bradley Makes Team USA’s Ryder Cup Side As A Player? The Home Captain Has Outlined Plan B
A return to form means the Major winning American could yet earn a place on the team for the 2025 contest
By Michael Weston Published
-
'It Definitely Would Test Me' - Korn Ferry Tour Grad Targets Spot On Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
Make a note of the name - this is an exciting player with lofty ambitions
By Michael Weston Published
-
5 Burning Questions With A Year To Go Until The 2025 Ryder Cup
It's exactly a year to go before the Ryder Cup gets underway at Bethpage Black and, with 365 days left until the first tee shot, there are still a lot of questions that need answering...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Players Eligible For Ryder Cup And PGA Championship, Says PGA Of America
The PGA of America has made LIV Golfers eligible for the US Ryder Cup team and PGA Championship
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'Rahmbo In The Ryder Cup Is An Absolute Animal' But Shane Lowry Torn On Rule Change Row
Shane Lowry desperately wants Jon Rahm on the European team but questions if there's "one person bigger than the Ryder Cup" to validate rules being changed
By Paul Higham Published
-
'The Ryder Cup Is Bigger Than Just The Match' - Padraig Harrington Has His Say On Jon Rahm Eligibility
Padraig Harrington says he's a renowned stickler for the rules, which influences his take on whether Jon Rahm should be eligible for the Ryder Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Jon Absolutely Knows What Is Required' - Luke Donald Says Ryder Cup Rules Won't Change, Even For Rahm
Luke Donald says Ryder Cup eligibility rules won't be changed even for a player as important as Jon Rahm
By Paul Higham Published