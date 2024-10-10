Keegan Bradley Explains Why Phil Mickelson Won't Be Involved In Ryder Cup Set-Up

They formed an exciting pairing but despite Keegan Bradley citing Phil Mickelson as one of his biggest mentors he does not expect to have him by his side at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Mickelson was nailed-on for a Ryder Cup captaincy spot before leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, and you'd have gotten astronomical odds on Bradley being placed in charge of Team USA before him.

Bradley, the surprise choice to lead the Americans at Bethpage Black in New York next year, was asked if his old friend, partner and mentor would be involved in his backroom team next year.

But Bradley believes the left-hander would not be too interested even if he was asked to join him as a vice-captain.

“Personally, I don’t think he’s really interested in doing it," Bradley said of Mickelson at a Ryder Cup 'One Year To Go' event in New York.

"I owe a lot to Phil and I think he’s done so much for the American side of the Ryder Cup but I’m not so sure he’s looking to come in as a vice-captain.”

European captain Luke Donald admitted that Sergio Garcia might be interested in re-joining the DP World Tour in order to become eligible for next year's Ryder Cup.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And both captains have said that LIV Golf players will be available for selection, but despite all of that Bradley seems to not even be considering Mickelson as an option - despite his lengthy Ryder Cup experience.

Bradley may well turn to the six-time Major champion for some advice though, as his partner at the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups has been a huge influence in his career.

Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley played together at the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Early in my career, I really took for granted Phil’s leadership that he gave me,” said Bradley.

“I was playing with one of the best players ever to touch a golf club. What Phil did for me was create a relaxed atmosphere, and he told me, ‘Don’t worry about putting it four or five feet by. I’ll make them coming back.’ Little stuff like that helped me.

“He mentored me before the event. Took me to dinner. He talked to me non-stop throughout the year about the pressures and what would come, and I really learned a lot. It hasn’t been until now that I’ve really realized what an incredible thing it was that he did for me.”

With Bradley playing in the recent Presidents Cup having been in great form on the PGA Tour, there's a very real chance that he could qualify for his own team.

If he does, whether he then turns to someone like Mickelson to join his backroom team to help with the burden would be something to watch out for.