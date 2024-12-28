Quiz! How Well Do You Know Phil Mickelson?
How much do you know about Tiger Woods' arch rival?
Phil Mickelson is the subject of this golf quiz. He has always been something of an enigma in so many ways.
The legendary lefty is the oldest man to win a Major, and his 45 wins on the PGA Tour have been spread over nearly 31 years, which means that Mickelson has been a winner on Tour for longer than anyone else.
To some, he is the down-to-earth everyman hero, the chap who frequently stops to have a word with fans and to sign autographs; to others, he is less popular after playing in key role in getting LIV Golf off the ground and starting golf's fracture.
He has perhaps had the misfortune that his best years coincided with Tiger Woods’ domination of the sport. Or maybe not. Like many others, he has benefited from the increased prize money Tiger Woods’ involvement in the game brought forth – and Mickelson has won more than most.
But with Mickelson the money has often gone out almost as fast as it came in. He has been open about his gambling addition – which is said to lost him $100 million – but he is renown as a generous tipper, capable of leaving $1,000 tips for those who have served him well, with story of him also having left a $100 tip at a children’s lemonade stand.
So how well do you think you know Phil Mickelson's life and career? We have 18 multiple-choice questions to test you...
More golf quizzes:
- Tiger Woods' Life And Career
- Countries With The Most Golf Courses
- US States With The Most Golf Courses
- Jack Nicklaus' Life And Career
- The Top 10 Women's Major Winners
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
10 Predictions Ahead Of The 2025 Golf Season
What does the 2025 golfing calendar hold? As the new season gears up to its start, five Golf Monthly members lay out their predictions for the next 12 months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 10 Best Golf Shots Of 2024... and 4 Moments That Players Would Rather Forget!
It's been another bumper year for golf and, in 2024, we have seen plenty of quality shots. Here, we share our ten favourites and a few that weren't so good...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top 10 Countries Which Have The Most Golfers?
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf is now played in 206 out of the 251 countries and territories in the world. But which countries have the most golfers?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Name The Top 10 Highest Earning Golfers Of 2024
Who won what on the PGA Tour and in the LIV Golf league?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz Of The Year: How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?
We have 20 questions to test your recall on what went on in the golf world this year...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
WHS Quiz! How Well Do You Understand The World Handicap System?
We have 15 questions to test your understanding of the WHS...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The 13 Golfers Who Made The Cut In All Four Men's Majors in 2024?
Two of them won Majors; one did not ever finish inside the top 25 and another's average finishing position was 48th – can you name them and the other nine?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Much Do You Know About Ben Hogan?
Ben Hogan was one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. He was a brilliant swinger of the club and is an icon of the sport. How much do you know about him? Test yourself here…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Name Every Men's Major Winner Whose First Name Begins With 'T'
There are eighteen of them – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe?
Since the Official World Golf Ranking was launched in 1986, ten European golfers have been named World No.1 – can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published