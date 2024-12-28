Quiz! How Well Do You Know Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson is the subject of this golf quiz. He has always been something of an enigma in so many ways.

The legendary lefty is the oldest man to win a Major, and his 45 wins on the PGA Tour have been spread over nearly 31 years, which means that Mickelson has been a winner on Tour for longer than anyone else.

To some, he is the down-to-earth everyman hero, the chap who frequently stops to have a word with fans and to sign autographs; to others, he is less popular after playing in key role in getting LIV Golf off the ground and starting golf's fracture.

He has perhaps had the misfortune that his best years coincided with Tiger Woods’ domination of the sport. Or maybe not. Like many others, he has benefited from the increased prize money Tiger Woods’ involvement in the game brought forth – and Mickelson has won more than most.

But with Mickelson the money has often gone out almost as fast as it came in. He has been open about his gambling addition – which is said to lost him $100 million – but he is renown as a generous tipper, capable of leaving $1,000 tips for those who have served him well, with story of him also having left a $100 tip at a children’s lemonade stand.

So how well do you think you know Phil Mickelson's life and career? We have 18 multiple-choice questions to test you...

