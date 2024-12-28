Quiz! How Well Do You Know Phil Mickelson?

How much do you know about Tiger Woods' arch rival?

Three of Phil Mickelson&#039;s Major wins - the 2004 Masters, 2006 Masters and 2013 Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Roderick Easdale
By
published

Phil Mickelson is the subject of this golf quiz. He has always been something of an enigma in so many ways.

The legendary lefty is the oldest man to win a Major, and his 45 wins on the PGA Tour have been spread over nearly 31 years, which means that Mickelson has been a winner on Tour for longer than anyone else.

To some, he is the down-to-earth everyman hero, the chap who frequently stops to have a word with fans and to sign autographs; to others, he is less popular after playing in key role in getting LIV Golf off the ground and starting golf's fracture.

He has perhaps had the misfortune that his best years coincided with Tiger Woods’ domination of the sport. Or maybe not. Like many others, he has benefited from the increased prize money Tiger Woods’ involvement in the game brought forth – and Mickelson has won more than most.

But with Mickelson the money has often gone out almost as fast as it came in. He has been open about his gambling addition – which is said to lost him $100 million – but he is renown as a generous tipper, capable of leaving $1,000 tips for those who have served him well, with story of him also having left a $100 tip at a children’s lemonade stand.

So how well do you think you know Phil Mickelson's life and career? We have 18 multiple-choice questions to test you...

More golf quizzes:

Roderick Easdale
Roderick Easdale

Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸