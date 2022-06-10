Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PXG 0211 DC Iron Review

PXG started out in 2014 as the super-premium brand that offered an elevated custom fit experience but more recently, it has branched out into more affordable ranges of woods and irons that include the 0211 DC. It’s a confusing shift in strategy - while the 0311 range, which includes the 0311 XF Gen5 driver, remains the company’s flagship offering, the 0211 range is said to play ‘a meaningful role’ in the company’s future. We tried the 0211 DC iron out under the watchful eye of a PXG fitter before taking our fitted sample out to the golf course to fully experience all that it had to offer.

Make no mistake, this iron is a looker from every angle. The hollow-headed construction means it has that appearance of a blade but the performance of a forgiving cavity back iron. The offset on show is minimal and the top line relatively thin for a distance iron - in fact, it’s one of the smaller compact mid-handicap irons on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

The 7-iron is 28°, so fairly strong versus the competition, which may be why the ball flight was noticeably flat during testing. You can order the irons with weaker lofts if you want, which we’d probably recommend to make them more playable, especially if you have a relatively slow swing speed. As a faster swinger, I quite enjoyed the penetrating flight although coupled with low spin meant the stopping power on offer is limited.

The feel off the face is also worth mentioning. The cast head is filled with two types of polymer - a softer core that stores and releases energy for ball speed and firmer, stronger polymer that provides internal stability to support the thin club face. The result is a fast yet dense sensation at impact, much like you’d get from a well-struck shot with a forged blade, but from a wider area and with a similarly soft sound. This translated into competitive ball speed, with carries often exceeded 175 yards, although this is to be expected given how strong the lofts are and the stock length of 37.5 inches.

(Image credit: Future)

Given the feel and the performance, the price of £65 a club in the stock True Temper Elevate MP 95g shaft equates to exceptional value for money. No other iron feels like this in the game improvement iron space and the performance PXG has packed into what is a relatively small clubhead is testament to the R&D team’s talent and ingenuity. Is it one of the best PXG golf clubs on the market right now? It's certainly in the conversation.