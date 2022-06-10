PXG 0211 DC Iron Review
Our verdict on this surprisingly affordable iron from PXG
A relatively compact yet powerful distance iron that provides a unique forged-like feel. The flat ball flight and spin profile may be a concern for some, notably slower swingers, but for the modest price, there is excellent value to be had here.
Compact yet inviting look
Impressive distance
Forged-like feel
Flat ball flight
PXG started out in 2014 as the super-premium brand that offered an elevated custom fit experience but more recently, it has branched out into more affordable ranges of woods and irons that include the 0211 DC. It’s a confusing shift in strategy - while the 0311 range, which includes the 0311 XF Gen5 driver, remains the company’s flagship offering, the 0211 range is said to play ‘a meaningful role’ in the company’s future. We tried the 0211 DC iron out under the watchful eye of a PXG fitter before taking our fitted sample out to the golf course to fully experience all that it had to offer.
Make no mistake, this iron is a looker from every angle. The hollow-headed construction means it has that appearance of a blade but the performance of a forgiving cavity back iron. The offset on show is minimal and the top line relatively thin for a distance iron - in fact, it’s one of the smaller compact mid-handicap irons on the market.
The 7-iron is 28°, so fairly strong versus the competition, which may be why the ball flight was noticeably flat during testing. You can order the irons with weaker lofts if you want, which we’d probably recommend to make them more playable, especially if you have a relatively slow swing speed. As a faster swinger, I quite enjoyed the penetrating flight although coupled with low spin meant the stopping power on offer is limited.
The feel off the face is also worth mentioning. The cast head is filled with two types of polymer - a softer core that stores and releases energy for ball speed and firmer, stronger polymer that provides internal stability to support the thin club face. The result is a fast yet dense sensation at impact, much like you’d get from a well-struck shot with a forged blade, but from a wider area and with a similarly soft sound. This translated into competitive ball speed, with carries often exceeded 175 yards, although this is to be expected given how strong the lofts are and the stock length of 37.5 inches.
Given the feel and the performance, the price of £65 a club in the stock True Temper Elevate MP 95g shaft equates to exceptional value for money. No other iron feels like this in the game improvement iron space and the performance PXG has packed into what is a relatively small clubhead is testament to the R&D team’s talent and ingenuity. Is it one of the best PXG golf clubs on the market right now? It's certainly in the conversation.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
