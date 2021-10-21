Irons
Honma TR20 V Irons
Our verdict on the TR20 V irons by Honma
By Dominic Smith •
Ping i59 Iron
Our verdict on the new Ping i59 irons
By Joel Tadman •
Honma TWorld GS Women's Iron
Our assessment of the Honma TWorld GS Women's iron
By Alison Root •
Honma TWorld XP-1 Iron
We test the new XP-1 game-imrpovement iron from Honma
By Joel Tadman •
Ping G Le2 Irons
In this Ping G Le2 irons review, Alison Root took to the course to put the performance claims to the test
By Alison Root •
Ben Hogan PTx Pro Iron
The Ben Hogan PTx Pro Iron has made it onto our Editor's Choice List for 2021.
By Golf Monthly •
Ping G425 Iron
The Ping G425 iron has made made our Editor's Choice List in 2021.
By Golf Monthly •
Wilson Staff D9 Iron
The Wilson Staff D9 iron has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021
By Golf Monthly •
Wilson Staff Model CB Iron
The Model CB is one of two irons from Wilson Staff to make it into our Editor's Choice 2021 List.
By Golf Monthly •
XXIO Prime Irons
We test the new XXIO Prime irons, the latest clubs from luxury Japanese brand XXIO, and see if their performance matches the price.
By Scott Kramer •
Ping i500 Iron
We assess the looks and performance of the Ping i500 iron
By Joel Tadman •
Ben Hogan PTx Pro Irons
We test out the PTx Pro Irons from Ben Hogan to see how they compare to the Icon model
By Neil Tappin •
Ben Hogan Icon Irons
Our verdict
By Neil Tappin •
Wilson Staff D9 Iron
We test out the new D9 iron from Wilson Staff
By Joel Tadman •
Ping G425 Irons
We see how the new Ping G425 iron compares with the outgoing G410
By Joel Tadman •
Honma TR21 X Iron
Joel Tadman gives his verdict on the Honma TR21 X iron
By Joel Tadman •
Tour Edge Hot Launch C521 Irons
We test the new Hot Launch C521 irons from Tour Edge
By Scott Kramer •
Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Iron Woods
Scott Kramer tests these unorthadox-looking 'irons' from Tour Edge out on the course
By Scott Kramer •
Wilson Staff Launch Pad Iron
Joel Tadman tests the new Wilson Staff Launch Pad iron out on the course
By Joel Tadman •
Ping G710 Iron
We test the new game-improvement iron from Ping that replaces the G700
By Joel Tadman •
Wilson Staff D7 Forged Iron
Technical Editor Joel Tadman puts the Wilson Staff D7 Forged iron through its paces.
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Blueprint Iron
Joel Tadman tests the new Ping blade at Woburn Golf Club
By Joel Tadman •
Honma TWorld747 P Iron
Equipment editor Joel Tadman tests out Honma's new TWorld747 P irons.
By Joel Tadman •
Honma TWorld747 Vx Irons
We test the new Honma TWorld747 Vx irons out on the course
By Joel Tadman •
Ping G410 Iron
Joel Tadman puts the new Ping G410 iron through its paces
By Joel Tadman •
Wilson Staff D7 Irons
How would we rate Wilson Staff's new distance iron - the D7?
By Joel Tadman •
Ping i210 Iron
We discover what improvements, if any, the i210 offers over the outgoing i200
By Joel Tadman •
Ping G700 Irons
We test Ping's new super-game improvement iron offering and deliver our verdict
By Joel Tadman •
Wilson Staff C300 Irons
We test out Wilson Staff's intriguing new distance iron offering
By Joel Tadman •