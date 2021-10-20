Easier to use and more accurate, there has never been more choice in the Golf DMD and Golf GPS category, whether you want a stripped-back model or one with lots of detail

Buyer’s Guide Laser rangefinders These devices tend to suit better players that require more precise distances to the flag. They’re a similar price to higher-spec handheld GPSs, but obviously don't give you as much detail of the hole and green surrounds. You can use them off the tee to determine bunker carry distances when there's a lip you can zap. Limitations come when you don’t have a view of the flag for your approach or when hazards are hidden off the tee. GPS handhelds These are favoured by serious golfers that like to see the hole view from above and, in the case of the more basic models, are happy to find the centre of the green with their approaches. The higher price point devices will provide detailed hole maps, ideal if you play lots of different courses. They're also useful on blind shots, plus you can input your score on most of them. GPS watches Watches now come with many features including dog-legs, hazards and the ability to pair the watch to your phone so you can receive text and email notifications. They're ideal for a quick and easy glance at a distance to the front, middle or back before selecting your club. GPS smartphone apps These are much cheaper than handheld GPS devices and offer hole views, interactive distances via a movable cursor. They don't tend to be quite as accurate as golf-specifice GPS devices and will drain your phone's battery life quickly. The rule on using a smartphone with a GPS app capability is sketchy so check with your club before putting one in play for a competition.