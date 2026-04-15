Michelle Wie West Announces She'll Play One More Event Before US Women’s Open Return

We will not be able to see Michelle Wie West strutting her stuff at the US Women's Open after this year, but she's making the most of her final swan song.

The former child prodigy is now 36 years old and has enjoyed her retirement over the last three years.

However, thanks to her US Women's Open win at Pebble Beach back in 2014, Wie West earned a ten-year exemption for the event. With two years extra added on for maternity leave, we'll see the former LPGA star tee it up at Riviera Country Club this summer.

This will be her final outing in the competition before that exemption expires.

And, before Wie West plays the US Women's Open in June, she's using another handy exemption to get in some last-minute practice.

A post shared by Michelle Wie West (@michellewiewest) A photo posted by on

Via a post to Instagram on Tuesday, Wie West announced she has given herself an exemption into the event she is hosting, the Mizuho Americas Open.

She wrote: "Some fun news... I’m headed back to the Mizuho Americas Open this May… and this time, I’m doing double duty.

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"I’m excited to return not only as a host, but also back in the field as a player. Being able to both welcome the next generation of players and compete alongside them makes this moment extra special.

"Huge thanks to Mizuho Group for continuing to invest in women’s golf and can’t wait to see everyone on the course."

Wie West had been preparing at home in Las Vegas ahead of the US Women's Open, but she'll now be taking to the field at Mountain Ridge Country Club at the start of May.

The five-time LPGA Tour winner has insisted this return is not any kind of a long-term attempt to get back into the game, but more of a chance to prove she's still got what it takes.

On how she's feeling about the coming months, Wie West told the media she is feeling some anxiety, but said: "For me personally, it's knowing that this is not a comeback by any means, it’s not, like, a beginning of something else.

"Because I know it’s so finite, that I just really want to go out there and just two more times, play like how I know I can play, and how I feel like I can play."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After overcoming serious injuries in the past and starting a family, there was always a chance we would never see Wie West compete again.

However, beyond these two events, Wie West will also participate in Women's TGL when it launches later this year.