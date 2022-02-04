WM Phoenix Open Field - The Big Names Confirmed So Far

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most popular PGA Tour stops for players and fans alike. It's for that reason that it always boasts one of the strongest regular-event fields of the year.

In particular, the amphitheatre created on the par-3 16th makes it a unique experience for all in attendance. Miss the green and you're a villain; hit it and you're a hero. That's one of the challenges facing players as thousands of spectators who have been pumped up with a mixture of music and boozy refreshments await to cast their judgement.

As it stands, 14 of the world's top 20 have committed to teeing it up at TPC Scottsdale from February 10-13, where Brooks Koepka will be looking to defend the title he won in spectacular fashion last year, beating Xander Schauffele and K. H. Lee by one stroke.

Joining Keopka in Arizona to compete for honours and grab a share of the $8.2 million prize purse are the likes of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

WM Pheonix Open Field 2022 - Who is playing?

The final line-up for the 2022 WM Pheonix Open is yet to be published, but below is an up-to-date list of confirmed players:

Abraham Ancer

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Wesley Bryan

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Craig Hocknull

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Stephen Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K. H. Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastian Munoz

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

C. T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Scott Piercy

J. T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Preston Summerhays

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Where is the WM Pheonix Open?

The WM Pheonix Open takes place over the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Designed by the team of Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, the par-71 layout measures 7,261 yards at full length and features a tricky mixture of waste areas and water hazards that pros have to contend with.