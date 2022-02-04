WM Phoenix Open Field - The Big Names Confirmed So Far
A host of the biggest names in golf will assemble for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most popular PGA Tour stops for players and fans alike. It's for that reason that it always boasts one of the strongest regular-event fields of the year.
In particular, the amphitheatre created on the par-3 16th makes it a unique experience for all in attendance. Miss the green and you're a villain; hit it and you're a hero. That's one of the challenges facing players as thousands of spectators who have been pumped up with a mixture of music and boozy refreshments await to cast their judgement.
As it stands, 14 of the world's top 20 have committed to teeing it up at TPC Scottsdale from February 10-13, where Brooks Koepka will be looking to defend the title he won in spectacular fashion last year, beating Xander Schauffele and K. H. Lee by one stroke.
Joining Keopka in Arizona to compete for honours and grab a share of the $8.2 million prize purse are the likes of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
WM Pheonix Open Field 2022 - Who is playing?
The final line-up for the 2022 WM Pheonix Open is yet to be published, but below is an up-to-date list of confirmed players:
- Abraham Ancer
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Wesley Bryan
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Craig Hocknull
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Stephen Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K. H. Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastian Munoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- C. T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Scott Piercy
- J. T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Preston Summerhays
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
Where is the WM Pheonix Open?
The WM Pheonix Open takes place over the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Designed by the team of Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, the par-71 layout measures 7,261 yards at full length and features a tricky mixture of waste areas and water hazards that pros have to contend with.
