Why The Next Batch Of LIV Golf Signings Could Be The Tipping Point

LIV Golf has made impressive inroads into the men's professional game this year with some marquee names signed to the Saudi-backed series, including Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

The signings keep on coming, with the likes of DeChambeau and Koepka announced after the first event as well as Abraham Ancer, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey. And there are more set to move over.

It's thought that additional players will make the jump to LIV after the 150th Open and then again after the FedExCup Playoffs. Golf Monthly has heard a number of names linked with the series, including Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama.

However, two further names that are rumoured to be considering moving across could be the tipping point in terms of potential collaboration between LIV Golf and the PGA and DP World Tours.

Golf Monthly understands that Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith are weighing up offers to join LIV, with three-time Major-winning Spieth one of the game's very biggest names and Australian Smith, the Players Championship victor, one of the sport's top talents.

Should the whispers turn out to be true, it could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back in terms of the negotiation between all parties; the point at which critical mass is reached. The PGA and DP World Tours may need to start thinking about cutting a deal with Greg Norman before the game starts to look completely fractured, but a reluctance to do so is completely understandable and even laudable depending on your viewpoint.

What’s more, any collaboration could potentially lead to further issues, given the strong stance taken by some existing PGA and DP World Tour members over the Saudi-backed league. But who knows if it’ll even get that far, given the DP World and PGA Tour’s anti-LIV rhetoric thus far.

If more top names do move across, though, it seems some form of collaboration would be required in order to stop a scenario whereby the game’s top players rarely compete in the same event (if at all, depending on the Majors’ stance). If that fails to materialise, the golf fan would be the biggest loser.

Rory McIlroy, possibly the most outspoken player in terms of rejecting LIV Golf, is even starting to concede that some form of dialogue may be necessary. "That needs to happen," he replied when asked whether "peace talks" should take place between the three parties.

"Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage, but as you said, now it's messy and all the narrative isn't good; it's splitting the game instead of everyone coming together," he said. "I think everyone needs to come together a little bit more."

We've already seen Ian Poulter temporarily overturn his Scottish Open ban and return to the DP World Tour, and the Englishman is keen to continue supporting his home tour. He revealed he plans to play the Czech Masters, BMW PGA Championship and possibly one more event this summer.

The DP World Tour may need to welcome the LIV golfers back, especially if Henrik Stenson – the current European Ryder Cup captain – does make the move that has been reported and rumoured. But it could also go the other way and dish out full suspension for LIV defectors, as per the PGA Tour – a circuit it has a strategic alliance with.

One thing’s for certain, though: professional golf is as chaotic as it’s ever been, and it’ll become even more fractured if LIV Golf announces further big-name signings and the PGA and DP World Tours continue to remain firm in their stance. It remains to be seen who, if anyone, will put their best interest aside for the good of the game.