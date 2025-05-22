'We Had A Tour Where We All Played Together, And The Guys That Left, It's Their Responsibility I Think To Bring The Tours Back Together' - Scottie Scheffler On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Divide
The World No.1 is defiant that it is the LIV players' responsibility to reunite the game after leaving the PGA Tour
Scottie Scheffler is defiant that it's the players who left for LIV Golf's responsibility to bring the game of golf back together.
Talk of a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has appeared to have gone quiet over recent months, with the men's game still fractured as the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy et al continue on the US circuit and DeChambeau, Rahm and co. continue on LIV Golf.
The World No.1 was asked a couple of LIV-related questions ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial, where he told the reporter in question to go to LIV Golf and "ask those guys" about how the game will reunite.
The PGA Championship winner was also asked if he would have had his dominant run if the LIV players were still on the PGA Tour. He didn't think there was a point in considering what might have been.
"Do I think that some of the results would have changed? Who knows? I only get to compete against those guys four times a year," he said.
"That was their choice; not mine. At the end of the day I'm here competing and doing the best I can, and that kind of stuff, what's the point of me thinking about, you know?
"There's really absolutely no point to that.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"We get four chances to compete against them. Last week went well. I get another chance here in a few weeks."
'It's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together'
Scheffler was then defiant on whose responsibility it is to bring the men's game back together.
"I mean, I don't really know. That's for the higher-ups to decide," he said on whether he has any idea where the tours are in terms of potentially merging.
"I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys.
"I'm still here playing the PGA Tour. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together.
"Go see where they're playing this week and ask them."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Oakmont Country Club: 8 Facts About The 2025 US Open Course
The Pennsylvania layout is hosting the US Open for a 10th time in 2025 - here are a handful more facts about Oakmont Country Club you might not already know
-
This Scarily Tight Fairway On The Asian Tour This Week Will Give Average Golfers Nightmares
If a video from commentator Timmy Constantine Low is to go by, players at the Kolon Korea Open will have some incredibly narrow fairways to deal with this week
-
Johnson Wagner Defends Rory McIlroy After Skipping Media At PGA Championship
The Golf Channel analyst explained that a media appearance from McIlroy could have squashed speculation around his non-conforming driver, but Wagner was ultimately fine with the five-time Major winner not speaking to media at Quail Hollow
-
PGA Tour Winner Spotted Testing Bryson DeChambeau’s Krank Driver
Prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jake Knapp was reportedly spotted using the Krank Driver DeChambeau uses as he practiced on the range
-
'Anxieties And Stress Were Eating Me Alive' - Bubba Watson Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles During Double Masters Win Era
The two-time Masters champion spoke to Pat McAfee about losing 20% of his original body weight due to anxiety around the time of his Major triumphs
-
'A Dream Come True' - Bubba Watson Gifts Caitlin Clark Signed Driver At WNBA Game
The two-time Major winner was courtside for the Indiana Fever's WNBA game, with Watson gifting Clark a signed Ping driver ahead of her match
-
Lee Westwood Set For Senior PGA Championship Debut
The former World No.1 is making his first ever Senior PGA Championship start this week at Congressional, where his fellow LIV Golfer Richard Bland defends the title
-
Hogan’s Alley: Why Ben Hogan Is Synonymous With Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club is known as Hogan's Alley, with the World Golf Hall of Famer claiming a record five victories around its layout
-
As Well As $1.8 Million, This Week's Charles Schwab Challenge Champion Also Wins A 1992 Land Rover Defender. Here's Why...
Throughout the history of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the winner has not just received a trophy and tartan jacket, but also a very special motor vehicle
-
4 Players Withdraw From Charles Schwab Challenge As DP World Tour Player Lands Sponsor Exemption
Several star names have pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge already, with one player turning down a European return to make his latest PGA Tour start