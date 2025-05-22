'We Had A Tour Where We All Played Together, And The Guys That Left, It's Their Responsibility I Think To Bring The Tours Back Together' - Scottie Scheffler On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Divide

The World No.1 is defiant that it is the LIV players' responsibility to reunite the game after leaving the PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler at a Charles Schwab Challenge press conference
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Scottie Scheffler is defiant that it's the players who left for LIV Golf's responsibility to bring the game of golf back together.

Talk of a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has appeared to have gone quiet over recent months, with the men's game still fractured as the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy et al continue on the US circuit and DeChambeau, Rahm and co. continue on LIV Golf.

The World No.1 was asked a couple of LIV-related questions ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial, where he told the reporter in question to go to LIV Golf and "ask those guys" about how the game will reunite.

The PGA Championship winner was also asked if he would have had his dominant run if the LIV players were still on the PGA Tour. He didn't think there was a point in considering what might have been.

"Do I think that some of the results would have changed? Who knows? I only get to compete against those guys four times a year," he said.

"That was their choice; not mine. At the end of the day I'm here competing and doing the best I can, and that kind of stuff, what's the point of me thinking about, you know?

"There's really absolutely no point to that.

"We get four chances to compete against them. Last week went well. I get another chance here in a few weeks."

Scottie Scheffler holds up the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship

Scheffler beat LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to win his third Major at the 2025 PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'It's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together'

Scheffler was then defiant on whose responsibility it is to bring the men's game back together.

"I mean, I don't really know. That's for the higher-ups to decide," he said on whether he has any idea where the tours are in terms of potentially merging.

"I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys.

"I'm still here playing the PGA Tour. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together.

"Go see where they're playing this week and ask them."

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸