'We Had A Tour Where We All Played Together, And The Guys That Left, It's Their Responsibility I Think To Bring The Tours Back Together' - Scottie Scheffler On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Divide

Scottie Scheffler is defiant that it's the players who left for LIV Golf's responsibility to bring the game of golf back together.

Talk of a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has appeared to have gone quiet over recent months, with the men's game still fractured as the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy et al continue on the US circuit and DeChambeau, Rahm and co. continue on LIV Golf.

The World No.1 was asked a couple of LIV-related questions ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial, where he told the reporter in question to go to LIV Golf and "ask those guys" about how the game will reunite.

The PGA Championship winner was also asked if he would have had his dominant run if the LIV players were still on the PGA Tour. He didn't think there was a point in considering what might have been.

"Do I think that some of the results would have changed? Who knows? I only get to compete against those guys four times a year," he said.

"That was their choice; not mine. At the end of the day I'm here competing and doing the best I can, and that kind of stuff, what's the point of me thinking about, you know?

"There's really absolutely no point to that.

"We get four chances to compete against them. Last week went well. I get another chance here in a few weeks."

Scheffler beat LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to win his third Major at the 2025 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

'It's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together'

Scheffler was then defiant on whose responsibility it is to bring the men's game back together.

"I mean, I don't really know. That's for the higher-ups to decide," he said on whether he has any idea where the tours are in terms of potentially merging.

"I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys.

"I'm still here playing the PGA Tour. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together.

"Go see where they're playing this week and ask them."