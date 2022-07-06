McIlroy Calls For 'Peace Talks' Between LIV Golf And PGA Tour
The four-time Major champion says the time has come for the three parties to hold discussions
Rory McIlroy has insisted that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour should hold talks with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series after the emergence of the Greg Norman-fronted venture has left golf in a "messy" place.
"That needs to happen," replied McIlroy, when asked whether "peace talks" should take place between the three parties.
The four-time Major champion told BBC NI: "It's unfortunate. It's messy. I wish it hadn't got that messy. In hindsight there were probably steps that were missed that wouldn't have made it as messy."
Much of the criticism of the LIV Golf Series has been the financial support of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Numerous players have cited "better schedules" and "business decisions" for playing on the new circuit all the while they have faced constant accusations of being complicit in helping the Kingdom sportswash human rights atrocities.
McIlroy offered some perspective: "There's so much chat about where the money is coming from Saudi and everything else. They sponsor so many other things. They are all over sport. The Aramco Ladies Series in golf has actually been really good for ladies golf in terms of big prize funds and everything else," he said.
"I understand people's reservations with things but at the same time, if these people are serious about investing billions of dollars into golf, I think ultimately that's a good thing but it has to be done the right way. I think if they were to invest, having it be invested inside the existing structures. That's the thing I've tried to advocate for over the last few months."
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour followed through with its threat to suspend those that participated in the LIV Golf Series, whilst the likes of Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na and Patrick Reed revoked their membership in response.
Englishman Ian Poulter was suspended for this week's Genesis Scottish Open but had his ban overturned after an appeal was upheld. He will now tee it up at the Renaissance Club.
"At the end of the day it will sort itself out," McIlroy said. "Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage but as you said now it's messy and all the narrative isn't good; it's splitting the game instead of everyone coming together. I think everyone needs to come together a little bit more."
The Northern Irishman is not in the Scottish Open field this week and has instead opted to take a week off ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next week.
