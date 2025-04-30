Lanny Wadkins Says LIV Golfers Must Face 'Repercussions' Before PGA Tour Return
The retired broadcaster doesn't see how LIV Golfers can return to the PGA Tour without sanctions
Lanny Wadkins doesn’t see an easy way back to the PGA Tour for LIV Golfers.
The 21-time PGA Tour winner voiced his concerns to Eamon Lynch on the Golf Channel’s Golf Today show, where he explained it would be difficult to see LIV Golfers being reintegrated without sanctions of some kind, even though he would welcome their return.
He began: “I would like to see Jon Rahm and Koepka and DeChambeau play more often, that would be nice, but there’s also got to be repercussions.”
In particular, Wadkins, who retired from his Golf Channel role as a PGA Tour Champions commentator in January, thinks the lucrative deals players accepted to join LIV Golf would be a major sticking point in their return.
"I would like to see Jon Rahm, and Koepka and DeChambeau play more often. That would be nice. But there's also got to be repercussions.” - Lanny Wadkins@damonhackGC @eamonlynch pic.twitter.com/aqzB41MJxbApril 29, 2025
“I don’t think you can just go to LIV, take $100m and walk back in and expect to have the same status you’ve always had on this tour,” he said. “That’s not fair to the guys who supported the tour and have been here the whole time.”
But what would any sanctions look like? Wadkins, who won the 1977 PGA Championship, isn’t sure – and he doesn't know how the issue can be resolved either. He added: “In my mind there’s got to be repercussions, whether it’s fines, suspensions, whatever for it to work and I’ll be damned if I can figure it out. Good luck to the guys trying.”
The efforts to rubber-stamp a framework agreement, which would see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf come together, have been going on for almost two years, and though there have been moments along the way when a breakthrough seemed imminent, it has remained frustratingly out of reach.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Back in September, Bloomberg reported that, similar to Wadkins’ concerns, LIV Golf player payments were a sticking point, with Rahm’s deal, thought to be around $300m, proving a particular issue for some PGA Tour stars.
The report stated that the players would like the Spaniard and other LIV Golfers to repay the money they have made since joining the circuit, while other proposals included paying fines to play in events, making donations to charity, or agreeing to forfeit any future career winnings on the PGA Tour. It went on to say that: “Rahm and other LIV Golf players have refused to agree any terms that would penalize them for taking a risk and leaving the PGA Tour.”
Early in April, The Guardian’s Ewan Murray reported that the PGA Tour had rejected the conditions of a $1.5bn investment offer from the PIF, which would have seen LIV Golf remaining as it is and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan become co-chairman of the new PGA Tour Enterprises company.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
G/FORE Camo Tech Hooded Pullover Review
I put the Camo Tech Hooded Pullover from G/FORE to the test to see how it performs on and off the course
-
'It's Just Made-Up Drama' - Lucas Glover Criticizes 'Contrived' Tour Championship Format
The six-time PGA Tour winner doesn't think the current Tour Championship format works
-
'It's Just Made-Up Drama' - Lucas Glover Criticizes 'Contrived' Tour Championship Format
The six-time PGA Tour winner doesn't think the current Tour Championship format works
-
9 Big Names Still Searching For Their First Win Of 2025
Some big names of men’s and women’s golf have yet to experience the winning feeling so far in 2025 – here are some of the most notable
-
Report: LIV Golf Engaged In Renewed Discussions Over World Ranking Points
The big-money league is reportedly in discussions with the Official World Golf Ranking over the possibility of securing the points over a year after it abandoned initial plans
-
Collin Morikawa Appoints Joe Greiner As Full-Time Caddie After Splitting With JJ Jakovac
Collin Morikawa has turned to Max Homa's former caddie after six years with Jakovac
-
Presidents Cup Captains Announced For Medinah 2026
Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy have been confirmed as the two captains for next year’s biennial match between the US and the Internationals
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2025
Scottie Scheffler is the biggest name in the field as players compete for a record purse in Texas
-
Blades Brown Has Just Given Up His CJ Cup Byron Nelson Sponsor's Invite... And For A Good Reason
The 17-year-old is officially listed in this week's Talum Championship field on the Korn Ferry Tour in order to focus on earning his status on the PGA Tour feeder circuit
-
Joaquin Niemann Earns US Open Spot After Latest LIV Golf Win
The LIV Golf Mexico City champion has booked his spot for Oakmont via LIV's recently announced US Open exemption