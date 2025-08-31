Who Are The Former Winners Of The Junior Players Championship?
The Junior Players Championship was first played in 2007 and, since then, a number of recognized players have put their name on the prestigious trophy
There are several prestigious junior amateur trophies in the golf world, with one of those being The Junior Players Championship.
Taking place at TPC Sawgrass, home to the PGA Tour's flagship event - The Players Championship - it brings together the best players under the age of 19 together for three rounds at the Stadium Course.
Established in 2007, The Junior Players Championship is run and organized by the American Junior Golf Association, which has had many prominent players feature in its events, including Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda and current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.
Throughout the short history of The Junior Players Championship, many notable names have claimed the trophy and gone on to forge successful careers in the professional ranks.
Along with the winners, several big names on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf League have also teed it up in the competition, with various degrees of success.
Former Winners Of The Junior Players Championship
Year
Player
Score
2024
Hamilton Coleman
-6
2023
Miles Russell
-9
2022
Jeffrey Guan
-16
2021
Benjamin James
-8
2020
David Ford
-5
2019
Jayden Schaper
-6
2018
Travis Vick
-8
2017
Shuai Ming Wong
-4
2016
Khavish Varadan
-10
2015
Kevin Yu
-5
2014
Sam Horsfield
-3
2013
Austen Truslow
-3
2012
Robby Shelton IV
-7
2011
Gavin Hall
-5
2010
Michael Johnson
-4
2009
Bobby Wyatt
-6
2008
Evan Beck
-7
2007
Morgan Hoffmann
-7
The inaugural event was won by Morgan Hoffmann who went on to become the World No.1 amateur in 2009. Playing in the 2010 US Open, he turned professional that year and, in 2012, earned his PGA Tour card for the 2013 season.
He was predicted to win multiple times on the circuit but, in December 2017, he was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Undergoing treatment, he returned in April 2022 and competed on the PGA Tour for the first time in three years.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following on from Hoffmann, Walker Cup players Evan Beck and Bobby Wyatt added their names to the trophy, with Sam Horsfield and Kevin Yu among the notable players to win the tournament.
Horsfield, a three-time DP World Tour winner, and Yu, a PGA Tour winner, both claimed the title in 2014 and 2015, going on to forge successful careers.
In terms of Horsfield, he is now a member of the LIV Golf League and plies his trade with Majesticks GC. Yu, meanwhile, won his first PGA Tour event in 2024, defeating Beau Hossler in a playoff to win the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Other notable winners include Jayden Schaper, who is a member of the DP World Tour and two-time winner of the Sunshine Tour's Rookie of the Year in his home country of South Africa.
Claiming the title in 2019, he was followed by David Ford in 2020, who is a member of the PGA Tour after claiming his card via the PGA Tour University Rankings.
Record-wise, Jeffrey Guan holds the record for the lowest score in the event, firing a 16-under total. The Australian has since competed on several Tours but, in 2024, suffered a freak accident losing sight in his left eye during a tournament.
Playing an event in Sydney, Australia, the 21-year-old was struck by an errant tee shot from his playing partner that left him blind in one eye. Amazingly, the young Australian made his competitive return 12 months later.
A year after Guan's win, Miles Russell then set the record for the youngest winner of the event in 2023, winning the title at just 14 years of age.
In fact, six months after his victory at TPC Sawgrass, he became the youngest player to ever make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event, carding a 68 and 66 to make the weekend at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Notable Names To Play In The Junior Players Championship
- Brooks Koepka
- Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Thomas
- Jordan Spieth
- Collin Morikawa
- Ludvig Aberg
- Peter Uihlein
- Viktor Hovland
- Joaquin Niemann
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Victor Dubuisson
- Byeong-Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Dylan Frittelli
- Talor Gooch
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Young
- Emiliano Grillo
- Keith Mitchell
- Will Zalatoris
- Cameron Champ
- Grayson Murray
- Matt Wolff
- Michael Kim
- Akshay Bhatia
- Patrick Rodgers
- Paul Dunne
- Beau Hossler
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Oliver Schniederjans
- Denny McCarthy
- Max Greyserman
- Brandon Stone
- Davis Riley
- Garrick Higgo
- Christo Lamprecht
- Luke Clanton
- Nick Dunlap
- Caleb Surratt
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.