Who Is Evan Beck? 18 Facts About The Investment Analyst Playing In The Masters
Discover more about amateur golfer and current investment analyst Evan Beck via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far..
Evan Beck is not your regular golfer playing in The Masters. The American is not pursuing a pro career in the game and he is not in his early-20s, as his fellow amateurs are. Nevertheless, just like the others, he rightfully earned his place at Augusta National and will compete alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy. Find out more about him here.
EVAN BECK FACTS
1. His full name is Evan David Beck.
2. His parents are named Gary and Jeanne Beck. Gary played basketball and golf at Hampden-Sydney College from 1975-1979.
3. He was born on September 11, 1990 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
4. Beck attended Norfolk Academy - a private co-ed school - between 2005-2009 and was a four-year letterwinner.
5. In 2008, Beck won both the Junior Players Championship and the AJGA Golf Pride Championship. He also lost 10&8 to Cameron Peck in the 2008 US Junior Amateur final.
6. Before college, he received several honors - including being named a Rolex first team All-American (2008) and a Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award (2009).
7. Beck represented Team USA at the 2009 Junior World Cup in Japan, shooting rounds of 68-70-73 to finish T14th.
8. He attended Wake Forest University between 2009-2013.
9. The summer of 2010 saw Beck win the State Open of Virginia and finish T2nd at the Eastern Amateur.
10. In the 2012-23 season, Beck earned All-ACC honors for the second time in his career and was a finalist for the Byron Nelson Award.
11. Beck spent four years as a pro golfer, which included starts on the Web.com Tour, but went on to become an analyst for an investment consultant group in 2018 - a job he still holds to this day.
12. Beck returned to golf in 2021 and won his second State Open of Virginia title as well as triumphing at the VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship and the Eastern Amateur Championship. Beck defended the latter pair of trophies in 2022 and also added a win at the George C Thomas Invitational - Mid-Amateur.
13. He is attached to Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach.
14. Beck booked his ticket to The Masters and US Open in 2025 after winning the US Mid-Amateur Championship in 2024. He beat Bobby Massa 9&8 after having lost to 3&2 to Stewart Hagestad 12 months earlier.
A post shared by AmateurGolf.com (@amateurgolf)
A photo posted by on
15. Beck won his second George C Thomas Invitational - Mid-Amateur prize at LA Country Club in 2024 as well as a maiden George L Coleman Invitational - Mid-Amateur title.
16. He represented Team USA at the 2024 Concession Cup - a Ryder Cup-style event for the top Mid-Am and Senior amateur players in the USA and Europe. Beck scored 1.5 points from two matches, helping the USA to a 15-9 victory at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia.
17. Beck has advanced to final qualifying at the US Open three times but is yet to make it through. He will play at the 2025 championship, however, due to his US Mid-Am success.
18. He has been ranked as high as World No.2 in the Mid-Amateur rankings and World No.16 in the WAGR.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
