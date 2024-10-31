‘I Will Be Back’ - Tour Pro Vows To Continue Chasing Golf Dream Despite Losing Vision In Left Eye In Freak On-Course Accident

Australian golfer Jeffrey Guan says he is determined to continue pursuing his dream after a freak on-course accident caused him to permanently lose sight in his left eye.

Guan, one of the most promising young players from Australia, was struck in the eye by an errant tee shot during the NSW Open regional qualifier last month, just one week after making his PGA Tour debut at the Procure Championship.

The 20-year-old was immediately transported to a hospital in Canberra where he had surgery, before being transferred to Sydney for a second operation and spent two weeks in intensive care.

Speaking for the first time following the incident, Guan revealed that he suffered “several fractures around the eye socket” and “had lost vision completely in my left eye”.

He said the incident, which has left him unlikely to ever regain vision in his left eye, left him “utterly distraught”.

However, he said he is determined to return to golf and continue pursuing his dream of playing at an elite level.

"As you can imagine, this whole situation not only came at a tremendous cost but has also significantly affected me and my family emotionally and mentally," Guan said in a statement.

“As a kid, I have always had a lot of perseverance and persistence. I will continue to work hard and do my best to achieve my dream.

“These four weeks have been the toughest of my life, but I am stronger mentally and will be ready to conquer any obstacle in the future.”

Guan, who had only been playing professionally for a year, is a two-time Australian junior amateur champion, following his fellow Aussie counterparts Adam Scott, Jason Day and Cameron Smith in winning the title.

He made his debut on the PGA Tour at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort in California, where he missed the cut after rounds of 69 and 75.

Just a week after achieving a long-held dream on the PGA Tour, Guan was back in Australia playing the pro-am in the NSW Open qualifying event where the incident occurred.

He recalled the unthinkable accident, saying it happened on the third hole at the Catalina Club when he turned towards his cart to put his club away.

“That was when I was struck,” he said. “The instant ringing and pain rushed to my head, and I dropped to the ground. Voices sounded pretty muffled, and the next thing I knew, I was in an ambulance being transported to a hospital with skin patches containing high doses of Fentanyl.”

Despite receiving “very little good news” in the four weeks since the accident, Guan said he “will be back” and thanked everyone that has supported him through his injury.

“I can't thank everyone enough who reached out to help rebuild my strength physically and emotionally. I will be back.”

Guan said recovery from the injury will take “at least six months to a year”.