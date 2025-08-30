Charlie Woods Struggles On Opening Day Of Junior Players Championship As Miles Russell Shares Lead At TPC Sawgrass

The Junior Players Championship is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the junior calendar and, after the first round, a familiar name sits top of the leaderboard.

Miles Russell, who became the youngest player to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event back in April 2024, carded a four-under 68 at TPC Sawgrass on Friday to sit in a share of the lead with Nicholas Logis.

Russell recently made it to the quarter-finals of the US Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Producing seven birdies and three bogeys, 2023 Junior Players Championship winner, Russell, is clear of some big names, including Charlie Woods, who struggled on the opening day.

Son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who won two Players Championships in 2001 and 2013, Charlie had a day to forget at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, carding a four-over 76.

Opening with two bogeys, a birdie at the fourth steadied the ship, before three bogeys in a four hole stretch meant Woods made the turn in a four-over-par 40.

Although he then made two birdies and a bogey in his next eight holes, a closing bogey at the tough 18th meant he signed for a four-over 76, some eight shots back of Russell and Logis.

Woods has two rounds remaining to move up the leaderboard at The Junior Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting in a share of 38th, there is work to do for Woods, but it's a position he has found himself in previously, most recently at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opening with a 70 at that tournament, Woods then produced a seven-under 65 and a six-under 66 to finish 15-under, three shots clear of three players in second. It was his first AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) victory.

For now, though, at TPC Sawgrass, he will need to call on some of that form to catch Logis and Russell, with the latter playing a practice round with Woods on Thursday.

Russell, who is the AJGA’s No. 1 player on its Rankings, was seen sharing a cart with Woods, who is ranked 13th. The 16-year-olds were grouped with AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin and TaylorMade Vice President of Sports Marketing Eddie Erkmanis.