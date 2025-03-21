LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk Reveals Luke Donald Text After Strong Start To 2025

Adrian Meronk hopes to make up for his agonising near miss in 2023 by making this year's Ryder Cup team after revealing positive contact with European captain Luke Donald

Adrian Meronk takes a shot at LIV Golf Houston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham's avatar
By
published

After suffering the heartache of missing out two years ago, Adrian Meronk is hopeful of earning a Ryder Cup spot this year having received a promising text from European captain Luke Donald.

Meronk was unlucky to miss out on Europe's victory in Rome in 2023, and soon after his disappointment he joined the LIV Golf League - but still hopes to finally make his Ryder Cup debut.

The 31-year-old started this season in great form by winning LIV Golf Riyadh, and revealed that he's received some promising communication with Donald about his good form.

And that leads the giant Polish golfer to believe that he stands a chance of making the European team to tackle the USA at Bethpage Black later this year.

"There are still lots of tournaments to be played, and competing against those guys on LIV Golf is not easy," said Meronk. "So yes, if you are getting top 10s on there, you are playing well.

“Luke Donald texted me after my win in Riyadh and said, ‘keep playing well.’ Obviously, if I am playing well, I will be available and I want to play. But it is not my main goal. I think the focus is just to play well and see what happens.

“I feel like my game is progressing nicely, but I just need to be patient and work hard and see what happens.”

Meronk just missed out on automatic qualification last time out despite two wins including the Italian Open at the Ryder Cup venue at Marco Simone.

He was then overlooked by Donald for a captain's pick and would be seen as an outside chance to be a wildcard this year with him playing on LIV Golf and not qualified for any Majors as yet.

Adrian Meronk with the trophy after winning LIV Golf Riyadh

Adrian Meronk won the LIV Golf League opener in Riyadh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That could change at the weekend at the Asian Tour event in Macau though, with three spots in the Open Championship available for the top three players not already qualified.

And, like a lof of LIV golfers on the leaderboard at the International Series event - a spot in the field at Royal Portrush is top of his immediate to-do list.

“It is the biggest goal this weekend, to grab one of those spots," added Meronk. "I will need to have a good weekend to do that.

"Yes it is huge for us, especially for me. I do not have any majors yet this year, so that is going to be the main focus for this tournament.”

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Read more
Sergio Garcia takes a shot at the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament
News Sergio Garcia Says He Wants To Play In 'A Few More Ryder Cups' Before Possible Captaincy Role
Tom McKibbin hits a driver off the tee
News Tom McKibbin Explains LIV Golf Move And Why He Isn’t Bothered About Major Or Ryder Cup Routes Becoming More Difficult
Abraham Ancer stands at The Open Championship
News ‘I’m Happy With My Decision And I Knew That May Have Been A Possibility’ - Abraham Ancer On LIV Golf Major Exemptions And The Presidents Cup
Jon Rahm chats during his press conference
News ‘Wrong’ - Jon Rahm On World Ranking and Majors’ LIV Golf Stance
Latest in News
Harry Diamond puts his arm around Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman won The Players Championship in 2025
News Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond May Have Earned Almost $900,000 In Bonus Money Already This Year (More Than The PGA Tour Average) After World No.2's Strong Start
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples
News 'He's In Great Spirits' - Fred Couples Issues Upbeat Bulletin On Tiger Woods As He Starts Latest Recovery
Nelly Korda hits a drive and an inset of a persimmon driver head
News Nelly Korda Reveals Impressive Persimmon Driver Distance... And It's Further Than Most Golfers Average Off The Tee
Adrian Meronk takes a shot at LIV Golf Houston
News LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk Reveals Luke Donald Text After Strong Start To 2025
Latest in News
Harry Diamond puts his arm around Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman won The Players Championship in 2025
News Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond May Have Earned Almost $900,000 In Bonus Money Already This Year (More Than The PGA Tour Average) After World No.2's Strong Start
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples
News 'He's In Great Spirits' - Fred Couples Issues Upbeat Bulletin On Tiger Woods As He Starts Latest Recovery
Nelly Korda hits a drive and an inset of a persimmon driver head
News Nelly Korda Reveals Impressive Persimmon Driver Distance... And It's Further Than Most Golfers Average Off The Tee
Adrian Meronk takes a shot at LIV Golf Houston
News LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk Reveals Luke Donald Text After Strong Start To 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸