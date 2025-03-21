LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk Reveals Luke Donald Text After Strong Start To 2025
Adrian Meronk hopes to make up for his agonising near miss in 2023 by making this year's Ryder Cup team after revealing positive contact with European captain Luke Donald
After suffering the heartache of missing out two years ago, Adrian Meronk is hopeful of earning a Ryder Cup spot this year having received a promising text from European captain Luke Donald.
Meronk was unlucky to miss out on Europe's victory in Rome in 2023, and soon after his disappointment he joined the LIV Golf League - but still hopes to finally make his Ryder Cup debut.
The 31-year-old started this season in great form by winning LIV Golf Riyadh, and revealed that he's received some promising communication with Donald about his good form.
And that leads the giant Polish golfer to believe that he stands a chance of making the European team to tackle the USA at Bethpage Black later this year.
"There are still lots of tournaments to be played, and competing against those guys on LIV Golf is not easy," said Meronk. "So yes, if you are getting top 10s on there, you are playing well.
“Luke Donald texted me after my win in Riyadh and said, ‘keep playing well.’ Obviously, if I am playing well, I will be available and I want to play. But it is not my main goal. I think the focus is just to play well and see what happens.
“I feel like my game is progressing nicely, but I just need to be patient and work hard and see what happens.”
Meronk just missed out on automatic qualification last time out despite two wins including the Italian Open at the Ryder Cup venue at Marco Simone.
He was then overlooked by Donald for a captain's pick and would be seen as an outside chance to be a wildcard this year with him playing on LIV Golf and not qualified for any Majors as yet.
That could change at the weekend at the Asian Tour event in Macau though, with three spots in the Open Championship available for the top three players not already qualified.
And, like a lof of LIV golfers on the leaderboard at the International Series event - a spot in the field at Royal Portrush is top of his immediate to-do list.
“It is the biggest goal this weekend, to grab one of those spots," added Meronk. "I will need to have a good weekend to do that.
"Yes it is huge for us, especially for me. I do not have any majors yet this year, so that is going to be the main focus for this tournament.”
