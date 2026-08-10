Which Apparel And Shoe Brands Are Dominating Tour Golf? We Crunched The Numbers...

There are plenty of brands available for professionals when it comes to apparel and footwear, with the world's best using a variety of different manufacturers.

Not only do you have the mainstream giants like Nike and Adidas, but also companies that are new to the apparel game and, consequently, you will spot many brands when watching the golf on the television.

Looking through the world's top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings, we have managed to breakdown each apparel and golf shoe brand being worn, with some interesting information detailed.

Which brands are dominating on Tour? We've crunched the numbers and you can take a look at our findings below...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, 36 of the world's top 100 are wearing FootJoy golf shoes, with the models of choice ranging from the Premiere Series range, all the way to the FootJoy Alpha.

Cameron Young, Russell Henley and Wyndham Clark are the players inside the top 10 to use FootJoy shoes, with Major winners like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott long-time users of the footwear.

Rounding out the podium spots is adidas, who has 20 players wearing its shoes, while Nike is third with 17 individuals opting to use its models.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adidas Clothing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from footwear, it's adidas who lead the apparel standings, with 12 players wearing the iconic three-stripes in competition play.

Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg are the notable names inside the world's top 20, as Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Thorbjornsen and Nicolai Hojgaard wrap up the world's top 50.

In terms of the next popular apparel providers, Nike and Peter Millar have seven players each wearing their clothing. The former has Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy donning their apparel, while Young, Sam Burns and Justin Rose wear Peter Millar clothing.

44 Different Apparel Brands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, you read that correctly. In total, there are 44 different apparel brands represented inside the world's top 100.

It's not just mainstream clothing companies either, as even YouTube groups have introduced their apparel to the top circuits, with Beau Hossler wearing clothing from Good Good Golf, while Si Woo Kim uses Grant Horvat's Primo apparel.

Bryson DeChambeau sports Reebok, which made a return to golf in 2025. Fellow LIV player David Puig uses Stuburt apparel, while Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII wear Greyson Clothiers.

In terms of the longest apparel deal inside the world's top 100, that would be Jordan Spieth and Under Armour, which signed the three-time Major winner back in January 2013, with his partnership currently running until 2029.

Clothing-Free Agents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike equipment-free agents, which are more common on the professional circuits, we believe that only four players don't have a regular apparel provider.

Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Sami Valimaki are the players in question, while Fleetwood also changes his footwear, having worn brands like Sun Day Red and Nike since he became a clothing-free agent.

Reed, who left the LIV Golf League at the beginning of 2026, was part of Under Armour, due to his 4Aces GC side signing with the company. Although he continues to wear the brand's golf shoes and clothing, we can't be sure as to whether he still has an official deal with them.

Dressed From Head-To-Toe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because some brands don't produce golf shoes, it means players may opt to use two different manufacturers when it comes to clothing and footwear.

In total, though, 31 players have the same apparel and golf shoe provider, with Nike, adidas, FootJoy, Puma, Skechers, TravisMathew, Reebok, Under Armour and True Linkswear the brands in question.

The Numbers Crunched

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most Popular Apparel Brands Used By The World's Top 100 Brand Number of Users Adidas 12 Nike 7 Peter Millar 7 Greyson Clothiers 5 Puma 4 Levelwear 4 Under Armour 3 Malbon 3 Dunning Golf 3 Original Penguin 3

Brands not included in the list: Skechers, Municipal, Descente, J Lindeberg, Primo, Holderness & Bourne, Macade, Lululemon, Fairway & Greene, TravisMathew, Reebok, Johnnie-O, Onward & Reserve, TASC Performance, Vuori, Flag & Anthem, Uniqlo, Straight Down, B Draddy, Eastside Golf, Turtleson, TaylorMade, Sid Mashburn, Stuburt, Lyle & Scott, FootJoy, Mizuno, Callaway, PXG, Ben Sherman, Good Good Golf, Ping, KJus and True Linkswear.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most Popular Golf Shoe Brands Used By The World's Top 100 Brand Number of Users FootJoy 36 Adidas 20 Nike 17 Puma 6 Under Armour 4 Payntr 4

Brands not included in the list: Skechers, True Linkswear, Ecco, Asics, Sqairz, TravisMathew, Reebok, Boxto and Air Jordan.