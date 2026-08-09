How Much Did Michael Brennan Win At The Wyndham Championship?

The final stop on the PGA Tour regular season took place in North Carolina with the Wyndham Championship providing the last chance to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Several of the top players had already made it through to the FedEX Cup finale and skipped the annual trip to Sedgefield Country Club, but there were still plenty of big names teeing it up in Greensboro.

While some, including Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley, were locked in a battle to secure FedEx Cup Playoffs places - not all successful - at the top of the leaderboard there were no similar concerns.

Michael Brennan, who began the week outside the top 70 in the standings, will take his place in the Playoffs thanks to his second PGA Tour victory - but he also wins some eye-catching prize money.

Brennan, whose maiden PGA Tour win came 10 months ago at the Bank of Utah Championship, beat Beau Hossler by three at Sedgefield Country Club to claim the first prize of $1,530,000 from an overall purse of $8,500,000.

Beau Hossler won almost $1m for his runner-up finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Hossler, he has the considerable consolation of a check for $926,500, with Ben James and Kevin Yu, who were tied for third, each winning $501,500.

Even though those figures are eye-catching, they don't quite tell the full story, with several factors eating away at the prize money pro golfers really earn.

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Below is what each player who made the cut at the Wyndham Championship won, before those factors are taken into consideration.

Wyndham Championship 2026 prize money breakdown