How Much Did Michael Brennan Win At The Wyndham Championship?
Michael Brennan claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, but how much money did it bank him?
The final stop on the PGA Tour regular season took place in North Carolina with the Wyndham Championship providing the last chance to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Several of the top players had already made it through to the FedEX Cup finale and skipped the annual trip to Sedgefield Country Club, but there were still plenty of big names teeing it up in Greensboro.
While some, including Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley, were locked in a battle to secure FedEx Cup Playoffs places - not all successful - at the top of the leaderboard there were no similar concerns.
Michael Brennan, who began the week outside the top 70 in the standings, will take his place in the Playoffs thanks to his second PGA Tour victory - but he also wins some eye-catching prize money.
Brennan, whose maiden PGA Tour win came 10 months ago at the Bank of Utah Championship, beat Beau Hossler by three at Sedgefield Country Club to claim the first prize of $1,530,000 from an overall purse of $8,500,000.
As for Hossler, he has the considerable consolation of a check for $926,500, with Ben James and Kevin Yu, who were tied for third, each winning $501,500.
Even though those figures are eye-catching, they don't quite tell the full story, with several factors eating away at the prize money pro golfers really earn.
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Below is what each player who made the cut at the Wyndham Championship won, before those factors are taken into consideration.
Wyndham Championship 2026 prize money breakdown
|
Position
|
Player
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
Michael Brennan
|
$1,530,000
|
2nd
|
Beau Hossler
|
$926,500
|
T3
|
Ben James
|
$501,500
|
T3
|
Kevin Yu
|
$501,500
|
T5
|
Harry Hall
|
$328,312
|
T5
|
Tom Kim
|
$328,312
|
T7
|
Andrew Novak
|
$249,475
|
T7
|
Matt Wallace
|
$249,475
|
T7
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
$249,475
|
T7
|
Alex Noren
|
$249,475
|
T7
|
Alex Smalley
|
$249,475
|
T12
|
Billy Horschel
|
$189,125
|
T12
|
Nico Echavarria
|
$189,125
|
T14
|
Sungjae Im
|
$146,625
|
T14
|
Justin Thomas
|
$146,625
|
T14
|
Zach Bauchou
|
$146,625
|
T14
|
Jordan Smith
|
$146,625
|
T14
|
Davis Thompson
|
$146,625
|
T19
|
Doug Ghim
|
$121,125
|
T19
|
Jordan Spieth
|
$112,625
|
T19
|
Kevin Roy
|
$112,625
|
T22
|
Jackson Suber
|
$88,825
|
T22
|
Chandler Phillips
|
$88,825
|
T22
|
David Skinns
|
$88,825
|
T25
|
Maverick McNealy
|
$69,842
|
T25
|
Davis Chatfield
|
$69,842
|
T25
|
Rafael Campos
|
$69,842
|
T25
|
Rico Hoey
|
$69,842
|
T29
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Matt McCarty
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Tom Hoge
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Aaron Rai
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Hayden Springer
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Eric Cole
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Denny McCarthy
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Ben Kohles
|
$51,047
|
T29
|
Jackson Koivun
|
$51,047
|
T38
|
Marco Penge
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Keith Mitchell
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Trace Crowe
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Chad Ramey
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Kevin Streelman
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
John Parry
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Austin Eckroat
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Joel Dahmen
|
$31,906
|
T38
|
Webb Simpson
|
$31,906
|
T49
|
Rasmus Hojgaard
|
$21,403
|
T49
|
Keegan Bradley
|
$21,403
|
T49
|
Ricky Castillo
|
$21,403
|
T49
|
Patrick Fishburn
|
$21,403
|
T49
|
Sahith Theegala
|
$21,403
|
T54
|
Danny Walker
|
$19,635
|
T54
|
Andrew Putnam
|
$19,635
|
T54
|
Kristoffer Venture
|
$19,635
|
T54
|
Patton Kizzire
|
$19,635
|
T54
|
Michael Kim
|
$19,635
|
T54
|
Bud Cauley
|
$19,635
|
T54
|
Tyler Collett
|
$19,635
|
T61
|
Adrien Saddier
|
$18,530
|
T61
|
Cameron Young
|
$18,530
|
T61
|
Alex Fitzpatrick
|
$18,530
|
T61
|
Tony Finau
|
$18,530
|
T61
|
Thorbjorn Olesen
|
$18,530
|
T61
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
$18,530
|
T67
|
Pontus Nyholm
|
$17,595
|
T67
|
Brooks Koepka
|
$17,595
|
T67
|
Neal Shipley
|
$17,595
|
T67
|
Austin Smotherman
|
$17,595
|
T67
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
$17,595
|
T72
|
Nick Taylor
|
$16,745
|
T72
|
Chris Kirk
|
$16,745
|
T72
|
Kensei Hirata
|
$16,745
|
T72
|
Matti Schmid
|
$16,745
|
T72
|
Lee Hodges
|
$16,745
|
T77
|
Max Greyserman
|
$16,065
|
T77
|
Joe Highsmith
|
$16,065
|
T77
|
Justin Lower
|
$16,065
|
80th
|
Peter Malnati
|
$15,725
|
81st
|
Kihei Akina (a)
|
N/A
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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