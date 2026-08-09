How Much Did Michael Brennan Win At The Wyndham Championship?

Michael Brennan claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, but how much money did it bank him?

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Michael Brennan with the Wyndham Championship trophy
Michael Brennan won his second PGA Tour title
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final stop on the PGA Tour regular season took place in North Carolina with the Wyndham Championship providing the last chance to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Several of the top players had already made it through to the FedEX Cup finale and skipped the annual trip to Sedgefield Country Club, but there were still plenty of big names teeing it up in Greensboro.

While some, including Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley, were locked in a battle to secure FedEx Cup Playoffs places - not all successful - at the top of the leaderboard there were no similar concerns.

Michael Brennan, who began the week outside the top 70 in the standings, will take his place in the Playoffs thanks to his second PGA Tour victory - but he also wins some eye-catching prize money.

Brennan, whose maiden PGA Tour win came 10 months ago at the Bank of Utah Championship, beat Beau Hossler by three at Sedgefield Country Club to claim the first prize of $1,530,000 from an overall purse of $8,500,000.

Beau Hossler walks off the green

Beau Hossler won almost $1m for his runner-up finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Hossler, he has the considerable consolation of a check for $926,500, with Ben James and Kevin Yu, who were tied for third, each winning $501,500.

Even though those figures are eye-catching, they don't quite tell the full story, with several factors eating away at the prize money pro golfers really earn.

Below is what each player who made the cut at the Wyndham Championship won, before those factors are taken into consideration.

Wyndham Championship 2026 prize money breakdown

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Position

Player

Prize Money

1st

Michael Brennan

$1,530,000

2nd

Beau Hossler

$926,500

T3

Ben James

$501,500

T3

Kevin Yu

$501,500

T5

Harry Hall

$328,312

T5

Tom Kim

$328,312

T7

Andrew Novak

$249,475

T7

Matt Wallace

$249,475

T7

Hideki Matsuyama

$249,475

T7

Alex Noren

$249,475

T7

Alex Smalley

$249,475

T12

Billy Horschel

$189,125

T12

Nico Echavarria

$189,125

T14

Sungjae Im

$146,625

T14

Justin Thomas

$146,625

T14

Zach Bauchou

$146,625

T14

Jordan Smith

$146,625

T14

Davis Thompson

$146,625

T19

Doug Ghim

$121,125

T19

Jordan Spieth

$112,625

T19

Kevin Roy

$112,625

T22

Jackson Suber

$88,825

T22

Chandler Phillips

$88,825

T22

David Skinns

$88,825

T25

Maverick McNealy

$69,842

T25

Davis Chatfield

$69,842

T25

Rafael Campos

$69,842

T25

Rico Hoey

$69,842

T29

Mackenzie Hughes

$51,047

T29

Matt McCarty

$51,047

T29

Tom Hoge

$51,047

T29

Aaron Rai

$51,047

T29

Hayden Springer

$51,047

T29

Eric Cole

$51,047

T29

Denny McCarthy

$51,047

T29

Ben Kohles

$51,047

T29

Jackson Koivun

$51,047

T38

Marco Penge

$31,906

T38

Taylor Pendrith

$31,906

T38

Keith Mitchell

$31,906

T38

Trace Crowe

$31,906

T38

Chad Ramey

$31,906

T38

Kevin Streelman

$31,906

T38

John Parry

$31,906

T38

Austin Eckroat

$31,906

T38

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$31,906

T38

Joel Dahmen

$31,906

T38

Webb Simpson

$31,906

T49

Rasmus Hojgaard

$21,403

T49

Keegan Bradley

$21,403

T49

Ricky Castillo

$21,403

T49

Patrick Fishburn

$21,403

T49

Sahith Theegala

$21,403

T54

Danny Walker

$19,635

T54

Andrew Putnam

$19,635

T54

Kristoffer Venture

$19,635

T54

Patton Kizzire

$19,635

T54

Michael Kim

$19,635

T54

Bud Cauley

$19,635

T54

Tyler Collett

$19,635

T61

Adrien Saddier

$18,530

T61

Cameron Young

$18,530

T61

Alex Fitzpatrick

$18,530

T61

Tony Finau

$18,530

T61

Thorbjorn Olesen

$18,530

T61

Brandt Snedeker

$18,530

T67

Pontus Nyholm

$17,595

T67

Brooks Koepka

$17,595

T67

Neal Shipley

$17,595

T67

Austin Smotherman

$17,595

T67

Erik van Rooyen

$17,595

T72

Nick Taylor

$16,745

T72

Chris Kirk

$16,745

T72

Kensei Hirata

$16,745

T72

Matti Schmid

$16,745

T72

Lee Hodges

$16,745

T77

Max Greyserman

$16,065

T77

Joe Highsmith

$16,065

T77

Justin Lower

$16,065

80th

Peter Malnati

$15,725

81st

Kihei Akina (a)

N/A
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

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