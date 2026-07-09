The 10 Most Popular Golf Balls On The PGA Tour In 2026

What golf balls do the world's best players use? One ball (two models) dominate the list...

Michael Weston&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Xander Schauffele throws his Callaway golf ball
Xander Schauffele plays with the Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball, which is designed for greater distance, lower spin on long shots and a penetrating flight
(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the most popular golf ball on the PGA Tour this season? You probably already know the answer to this question.

Or do you? Do you know the split between the Titleist Pro V1 and Titleist Pro V1x?

And how many players use an entirely different model, another of the best premium golf ball models on the market?

Latest Videos From

The only way to get an accurate picture was to scroll down the long list of every player on the 2026 FedExCup standings (210 players at the time of writing).

Having done exactly that, here are the 10 most popular golf balls on the PGA Tour in 2026*.

*Results accurate up to but not including the John Deere Classic.

Pack shots of the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x

The dominant Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls

(Image credit: Future)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Model

Player Count

Titleist

Pro V1x

78

Titleist

Pro V1

72

Srixon

Z-Star XV

8

Titleist

Pro V1 Left Dot

8

TaylorMade

TP5x

8*

Callaway

Chrome Tour

8

Srixon

Z-Star Diamond

7

Bridgestone

Tour B X

6*

Callaway

Chrome Tour X

5

Titleist

Pro V1x Left Dash

4

TaylorMade

TP5

4

*Includes the TaylorMade TP5x Pix played by Tommy Fleetwood.
**Includes two players who currently play the Bridgestone Tour B X MindSet.