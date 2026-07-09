What is the most popular golf ball on the PGA Tour this season? You probably already know the answer to this question.

Or do you? Do you know the split between the Titleist Pro V1 and Titleist Pro V1x?

And how many players use an entirely different model, another of the best premium golf ball models on the market?

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The only way to get an accurate picture was to scroll down the long list of every player on the 2026 FedExCup standings (210 players at the time of writing).

Having done exactly that, here are the 10 most popular golf balls on the PGA Tour in 2026*.

*Results accurate up to but not including the John Deere Classic.

The dominant Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls (Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Model Player Count Titleist Pro V1x 78 Titleist Pro V1 72 Srixon Z-Star XV 8 Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot 8 TaylorMade TP5x 8* Callaway Chrome Tour 8 Srixon Z-Star Diamond 7 Bridgestone Tour B X 6* Callaway Chrome Tour X 5 Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash 4 TaylorMade TP5 4

*Includes the TaylorMade TP5x Pix played by Tommy Fleetwood.

**Includes two players who currently play the Bridgestone Tour B X MindSet.