10 Big Names To Miss Out On The FedExCup Playoffs

With the Wyndham Championship concluded on Sunday night, the top 70 players in the FedExCup rankings have been confirmed as seasons end for some of golf’s biggest names.

The Wyndham Championship was the last roll of the dice for players to secure their spot in this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship at Memphis' TPC Southwind.

The tournament will be first of three events that concludes with the Tour Championship, where only 30 will remain to fight it out for the biggest official tournament purse in the professional game of $40 million, with $10 million going to the winner.

Some of the most well known names in the sport needed a big week and a high finish at the Wyndham Championship to advance into the Playoffs and continue to climb the rankings to tee it up at the Tour Championship in two weeks’ time.

So, which notables haven't made it to the Playoffs?

Beau Hossler (72nd)

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Hossler is the highest-ranked player on the FedExCup points table on this list to miss out on the Playoffs.

It came down to the last hole on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship when he was trailing Michael Brennan by two shots and knew that he needed to win the tournament to qualify. A birdie from Brennan on the 18th ended Hossler’s season as he finished 72nd in the rankings.

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He had an up-and-down year that included two top fives, but too many missed cuts and mediocre finishes cost him his place at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Matt Wallace (73rd)

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Matt Wallace ended just shy of the top 70 despite birdieing the 72nd hole on Sunday.

The Englishman has never made the Playoffs and won't this year despite a fairly steady season on the PGA Tour that featured three top 10 finishes, including a runner-up to JJ Spaun at the Valero Texas Open in May.

He knows how to win on the PGA Tour, doing it back in 2023, and with his very vocal dream of playing in the Ryder Cup coming up next year it’ll be a big season for him next time around.

Keegan Bradley (74th)

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The 2025 US Ryder Cup captain was at the center of a huge talking point last year; Would he pick himself for the team?

He achieved six top 10s last season and finished T7th in the FedEx Cup. He’s struggled to replicate that success as Bradley’s highest finish of the 2026 season was T12th at the RBC Heritage.

The former PGA Championship winner struggled for form all year and misses out on the Playoffs for the first time since joining the PGA Tour in 2011.

Jason Day (82nd)

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Jason Day also misses out on the Playoffs for the first time in his career, marking the end of an impressive 18-year streak that showed how he’s one of the Tour’s most consistent players.

He’s struggled with a back injury throughout the season, which made everything fairly stop-start for him, even forcing him to pull out of the US open after 10 holes in round one.

He had a bright start to the year, securing two top 10 finishes early on as well as a T12th finish at the Masters. Ultimately, his injuries put an end to one of the most impressive active streaks in golf.

Denny McCarthy (86th)

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Denny McCarthy has long been considered one of, if not the, best putters on Tour over the past eight years in which he’s played on the circuit.

However, ranking 146th for Strokes Gained: Off The Tee means he has struggled to hold down a place in the Playoff spots at any stage of the season.

The 33-year-old has yet to win on the PGA Tour, having lost in two playoffs to Viktor Hovland (2023 Memorial Tournament) and Akshay Bhatia (2024 Valero Texas Open).

Brooks Koepka (94th)

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The five-time Major winner returned from LIV Golf at the start of the year and hasn’t been able to recapture the form we saw from him in the late 2010s and during his last Major win in 2023.

He achieved just one top 10 finish all season back in March, and, despite a respectable T12th finish at the Masters, was unable to find the spark he needed to make it into the top 70.

Upon completion of his final round level par 70, he said he has “zero confidence” before adding that it’s “pathetic" that he can’t get through. While his A-game may have left him this season, his hunger certainly seems to not have.

Tony Finau (98th)

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One of the most well-known names in golf over the past decade has had a tough couple of seasons on the PGA Tour, evidenced by his world ranking of 134th, having been as high as 9th.

Like Koepka, he has managed just one top 10 finish all season, at the CJ Cup in May.

He made the cut at the Wyndham Championship but his T61 finish was not enough to progress.

Rasmus Hojgaard (107th)

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The young Dane was unable to replicate his impressive 2025 campaign that saw him earn a place in the European Ryder Cup team for Bethpage Black.

He struggled to find form throughout the season but gained some hope in what would be his penultimate event at the Rocket Classic. A solo-4th place finish meant that a good week at the Wyndham could be enough for him to advance.

However, a two over par 72 on moving day put him out of contention to end his season early.

Marco Penge (112th)

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Marco Penge has now completed his first full year on the PGA Tour, having made the switch from the DP World Tour at the start of the season.

There were certainly some good moments, including a T4th finish in just his sixth start at the Valspar Championship. A viral illness stalled his season after this, and he was unable to press on.

A pair of seven-under par 63s at the Wyndham Championship weren’t enough to prolong the rookie’s season further.

Chris Kirk (128th)

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The 41-year-old with six PGA Tour victories had a tough season and missed the cut in eight of his 19 starts.

Kirk currently sits at 156th in Strokes Gained: Putting, which could explain the struggle to find form, as he only secured one top 10 at the Rocket Classic.

The 128th ranking on the points list is far from the 2nd-place that he earned himself back in 2014.

FedEx Cup: The top 70 bubble