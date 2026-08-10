How To Watch US Amateur Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details

Formerly one of golf's majors, the US Amateur Championship is now a significant step on the road to greatness, with recent past winners including Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick. It takes seven days to whittle down the 312-player field, across two formats and two courses. We have all the info on how to watch US Amateur Championship 2026 online and on TV.

US Amateur Championship 2026: Key Information • Dates: August 10-16, 2026 • Venues: Merion Golf Club East Course (match play), Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Country Club (stroke play), Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, USA • TV Channels: NBC, Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The action begins at Philadelphia Country Club, the stroke-play co-host venue. After a pair of 18-hole rounds, the top 64 will make the cut for the match-play contest on the East Course at Merion Golf Club. If necessary, a playoff will be held to get the draw to exactly 64 players.

Four rounds of knockout ties follow, culminating with Sunday's 36-hole final. It's a gruelling schedule, but spare a thought for Kihei Akina, who made the cut at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, only to finish bottom of the weekend pile. It was straight onto a plane for the 20-year-old, who'll be in competition for 11 straight days if he makes the final this weekend.

47 of the top 50 players in the World Amateur Golf rankings, including No.1 Preston Stout, No.3 Tyler Watts, No.4 Miles Russell and No.5 Luke Poulter, have entered the draw. Reigning champion Mason Howell is also in contention.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch US Amateur Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the Round 1 tee times.

Can you watch US Amateur Championship 2026 for free?

Yes. Although the tournament is behind a paywall, free trials will let you watch the US Amateur Championship without paying a penny.

YouTube TV (10-days), Fubo (5 days) and DirecTV Stream (5-days) each carry NBC.

While it's not technically free, you can also get 30 days of Peacock for $1 by signing up to Walmart Plus.

Abroad for the US Amateur Championship? Unlock your free streams and trials with NordVPN (75% off).

Watch US Amateur Championship 2026 from anywhere

Away from home during the US Amateur Championship? Most streaming platforms are geo-restricted, meaning they don’t usually work abroad. A VPN can change your virtual location, allowing you to access your usual golf streaming services wherever you are in the world.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

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Watch US Amateur Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the US Amateur Championship is spread across NBC and Peacock.

If you haven't got NBC on cable, a cord-cutting service is your best option. Our favourites include YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

You can find the full TV schedule below.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Mon (Aug 10) Stroke Play Round 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Tue (Aug 11) Stroke Play Round 2 Row 1 - Cell 2 Wed (Aug 12) Match Play Round 1 Peacock 3pm–6pm Thu (Aug 13) Match Play Round 2 Peacock 3pm–6pm Fri (Aug 14) Match Play Quarter-Finals Peacock 3pm–6pm Sat (Aug 15) Match Play Semi-Finals Peacock 3pm–4pm ET; NBC 4pm–6pm Sun (Aug 16) Match Play Final Peacock 3pm–4pm ET; NBC 4pm–6pm

Can you watch US Amateur Championship 2026 in the UK?

The US Amateur Championship hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner in the UK.

A VPN will help you tune in if you're spending time in the UK from the US. NordVPN is our recommended provider.

Can you watch US Amateur Championship 2026 in Australia?

The US Amateur Championship has slipped through the cracks in Australia.

Visiting Australia from North America? Use NordVPN to watch the tournament.

Watch US Amateur Championship 2026 in Canada

The US Amateur Championship is being shown live on TSN in Canada.

TSN+ prices start at CA$8/month, rising to CA$80 for a full annual plan.