The YouTube Golf Apparel Beau Hossler Is Wearing At The Wyndham Championship
Hossler shares the lead going into the PGA Tour's final regulation event of the season, with the American wearing apparel from a notable YouTube group
Beau Hossler is yet to win on the PGA Tour but, at the Wyndham Championship, he is well in contention to break that duck.
Registering four runner-up finishes throughout his PGA Tour career, including two playoff losses in 2018 and 2024, Hossler is one of the best players on the circuit yet to register a win.
Along with that stat, the American is also one of the few players possessing a rather unique apparel provider.
If you were to check out the different clothing brands on the PGA Tour, you'd notice a variety of manufacturers.
For Hossler, though, the 31-year-old dons clothing from YouTube brand Good Good Golf, with the former Walker Cup player signing an apparel deal with the brand at the start of 2025.
Speaking at the time, Matt Kendick, CEO at Good Good Golf, stated: "This isn’t just about slapping a logo on a bag. It’s a testament to how far we’ve come as a brand.
"Our apparel isn’t just YouTube merch — it’s high-performance gear designed to meet the exacting standards of professional golfers.
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"And, of course, we’re doing it the Good Good way, working with players who fit our brand and enhance our unique storytelling."
Along with Hossler, Good Good Golf also sponsors some other notable players on the PGA Tour circuit.
Joel Dahmen is one of the big names, as is John Pak and Willie Mack III.
Hossler starts his final round of the Wyndham Championship alongside Michael Brennan at 16-under, with the pair one clear of Tom Kim at 15-under.
With victory, Hossler would jump from 194th in the FedEx Cup standings to inside the top 60, which would guarantee a spot in the Playoffs next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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