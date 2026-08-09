The YouTube Golf Apparel Beau Hossler Is Wearing At The Wyndham Championship

Beau Hossler is yet to win on the PGA Tour but, at the Wyndham Championship, he is well in contention to break that duck.

Registering four runner-up finishes throughout his PGA Tour career, including two playoff losses in 2018 and 2024, Hossler is one of the best players on the circuit yet to register a win.

Along with that stat, the American is also one of the few players possessing a rather unique apparel provider.

If you were to check out the different clothing brands on the PGA Tour, you'd notice a variety of manufacturers.

For Hossler, though, the 31-year-old dons clothing from YouTube brand Good Good Golf, with the former Walker Cup player signing an apparel deal with the brand at the start of 2025.

Speaking at the time, Matt Kendick, CEO at Good Good Golf, stated: "This isn’t just about slapping a logo on a bag. It’s a testament to how far we’ve come as a brand.

"Our apparel isn’t just YouTube merch — it’s high-performance gear designed to meet the exacting standards of professional golfers.

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"And, of course, we’re doing it the Good Good way, working with players who fit our brand and enhance our unique storytelling."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Hossler, Good Good Golf also sponsors some other notable players on the PGA Tour circuit.

Joel Dahmen is one of the big names, as is John Pak and Willie Mack III.

Hossler starts his final round of the Wyndham Championship alongside Michael Brennan at 16-under, with the pair one clear of Tom Kim at 15-under.

With victory, Hossler would jump from 194th in the FedEx Cup standings to inside the top 60, which would guarantee a spot in the Playoffs next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.