Where Is The Next Ryder Cup In America?
The Ryder Cup heads to Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027, and then back to the America two years later and the state of Minnesota
History will be made in 2029 when the host venue will become the first club to stage the Ryder Cup for the second time.
This honor goes to the club that hosted the 2016 edition of the biennial contest, when Davis Love III's side gave the visitors a bit of a hiding.
Any ideas? Yes, it's back to Minnesota we go...
Team USA were too strong for Europe in 2016, running out comfortable winners by a score of 17 to 11.
Before Hazeltine 2029, though, the Ryder Cup heads back across the pond to the Emerald isle.
After the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, we go to Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, for what promises to be another lively/loud affair.
And then it's back to the United States in 2029, with private members club Hazeltine National in Chaska set to host the biennial showdown for the second time.
Hazeltine National Golf Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1962 and enhanced by his son, Rees Jones, in 2002 and 2005.
The club, which takes its name from nearby Lake Hazeltine, has also hosted two PGA Championships (2002 and 2009), KPMG Women's PGA Championship (2019), US Open (1970 and 1991), US Women's Open (1966 and 1977) and US Senior Open (1983).
It was at Hazeltine in 2009 where Y.E. Yang famously held off Tiger Woods to win the Wanamaker Trophy.
The par-72 layout will also host the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for a second time in 2026.
What Are The Future Ryder Cup Venues?
All the venues for the Ryder Cup have been confirmed up until 2037, apart from the one in 2035.
It will be Europe's turn to host the showdown, but the venue has yet to be decided.
- Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland, 2027
- Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minnesota, 2029
- Camiral Golf & Wellness, Girona, Spain, 2031
- The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California, 2033
- European venue tbc
- Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland, 2037
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
