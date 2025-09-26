Where Is The Next Ryder Cup In America?

History will be made in 2029 when the host venue will become the first club to stage the Ryder Cup for the second time.

This honor goes to the club that hosted the 2016 edition of the biennial contest, when Davis Love III's side gave the visitors a bit of a hiding.

Any ideas? Yes, it's back to Minnesota we go...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team USA were too strong for Europe in 2016, running out comfortable winners by a score of 17 to 11.

Before Hazeltine 2029, though, the Ryder Cup heads back across the pond to the Emerald isle.

After the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, we go to Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, for what promises to be another lively/loud affair.

And then it's back to the United States in 2029, with private members club Hazeltine National in Chaska set to host the biennial showdown for the second time.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hazeltine National Golf Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1962 and enhanced by his son, Rees Jones, in 2002 and 2005.

Hazeltine hosted one of the most memorable PGA Championships in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club, which takes its name from nearby Lake Hazeltine, has also hosted two PGA Championships (2002 and 2009), KPMG Women's PGA Championship (2019), US Open (1970 and 1991), US Women's Open (1966 and 1977) and US Senior Open (1983).

It was at Hazeltine in 2009 where Y.E. Yang famously held off Tiger Woods to win the Wanamaker Trophy.

The par-72 layout will also host the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for a second time in 2026.

What Are The Future Ryder Cup Venues?

Adare Manor in Ireland will host the 2027 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Larry Lambrecht)

All the venues for the Ryder Cup have been confirmed up until 2037, apart from the one in 2035.

It will be Europe's turn to host the showdown, but the venue has yet to be decided.