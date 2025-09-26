What Happened To Scottie Scheffler On Friday At The Ryder Cup?

The creme-de-la- creme rise to the top at the Ryder Cup but, on Friday, the number one player in the world continued to struggle in the team event.

Throughout 2025, Scottie Scheffler has dominated proceedings, claiming two Major victories and four PGA Tour titles, as well as 17 top 10s in 20 starts.

That form, though, seemed to leave Scheffler on Friday...

Playing alongside good friend Russell Henley in the foursomes, the duo were tipped to win that match comfortably, especially being the World No.1 and No.3.

In fact, some were labelling them as USA’s new power pairing, as they have some big wins in 2025 and produced some excellent results at the Presidents Cup, claiming two wins and one loss in 2024.

However, on Friday, they were dispatched 5&3 by Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, with the Americans winning just two holes in the morning.

The loss meant that Scheffler is yet to secure a victory in foursomes at the Ryder Cup, with the four-time Major winner losing 4&3 alongside Sam Burns in 2023 and, famously, 9&7 alongside Brooks Koepka.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adding to the last Ryder Cup, the 5&3 defeat at Bethpage Black today means he has lost 26 holes in 40 at the Ryder Cup, specifically in a foursomes format.

"We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities. It really just came down to me not holing enough putts," stated Scheffler.

"We put up a good fight at the end. The guys just really turned it on on the back nine, but it really came down to us not taking advantage of the holes early in the match that we needed to, but overall it was a good fight at the end, and we’ll come back out tomorrow."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make matters worse, Scheffler was then defeated 3&2 alongside JJ Spaun in the afternoon, with Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka claiming victory over the American duo on Friday.

It now means Scheffler's Ryder Cup record reads two wins, four defeats and three ties, with the 29-year-old yet to claim victory in his last six Ryder Cup matches.

According to Data Golf, Scheffler ranked below average in terms of strokes gained around the green, approach, tee-to-green and even strokes gained total. That's a complete contrast to the PGA Tour, where Scheffler leads, or is ranked highly, among the majority of those stats.

In the fourballs, Scheffler's approach game picked up, as he gained 1.48 shots on the field, as well as 1.42 strokes tee to green. On the greens, though, he was losing 1.9 shots, well below his 0.382 average on the PGA Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he has struggled in the pairs portion of the Ryder Cup, he is undefeated in the singles, claiming one win and one tie, both of which came against Rahm in 2021 and 2023.

That form almost replicates Tiger Woods', who Scheffler has been compared to multiple times throughout 2025, due to the fact he has dominated proceedings.

Woods has a 4 (wins)-9 (losses)-1 (tie) record in foursomes, as well as a 5-10-0 record in four-balls.

However, his record in singles is far more superior, as he has four wins, two losses and two ties, making him USA's fourth best points scorer in terms of the all-time points list.