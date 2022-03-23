Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay 2022 Live Stream

We head to Austin Country Club for the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay this week on the PGA Tour.

As you would expect most of the world's top players are in attendance apart from Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith and Valspar winner Sam Burns.

The field will be divided into 16 four-player groups with the top 16 players being the top player in each group. The remaining players will be picked randomly. Points are awarded based on the following results: 1 point to the winner of a match, 0 to the loser, and 0.5 for a halved match. In last years event Billy Horschel managed to beat Scottie Scheffler in the final.

With how many great players are competing, and how many matches take place, the tournament is always an exciting watch especially because we rarely get to see matchplay golf. So to make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the details on how you can watch the second WGC of 2021.

WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay

All times EST

Wednesday, March 23: 2-8pm (Golf Channel)

Thursday, March 24: 2-8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 25: 2-8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 26: 10am-2pm (Golf Channel), 2-6pm NBC

Sunday, March 27: 10am-2pm (Golf Channel), 3-7pm NBC

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the first three days and NBC itself will take over as the tournament heats up over the weekend.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay

Wednesday, March 23: 2.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday, March 24: 2.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, March 25: 2.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, March 26: 1.30pm-10pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, March 27: 2.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise nearly 10 hours of coverage every single day.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

