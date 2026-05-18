'I'm Not Exaggerating When I Say That I Wouldn't Be Here Without Her' - Aaron Rai Pays Tribute To Wife After Stunning PGA Championship Win

Aaron Rai has won almost as many plaudits for how he's carried himself after winning the PGA Championship as he has for the way he played at Aronimink.

On Sunday, he became the first English player to win the PGA Championship since Jim Barnes 107 years ago - and he's been a very popular champion.

Not long after lifting the Wanamaker Trophy, his first Major Championship, the underdog was keen to praise his whole team, with his wife, also a professional golfer, receiving a special mention.

"She's been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her," said the new PGA champion.

"Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game."

Rai's wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, a distinguished golfer in her own right, was greenside as her husband put the finishing touches on a superb final round that saw him ease to victory in the closing stages.

"She's a professional golfer herself. So her mindset, her advice, her thoughts, whether it's technique or the way I'm holding myself, is absolutely invaluable," added Rai.

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"We even had a conversation yesterday for probably 30 minutes in the car just before we got back to the hotel, just speaking a little bit about today.

"Again, some of the things that she mentioned in the conversations were really with me today."

Originally from India, Bishnoi is a professional on the Ladies European Tour and was ranked the No.1 Indian women's player in 2017 and '19.

Rai said that being able to practice with Bishnoi, whom he married last year, has also helped his game.

"We practice quite a lot together. Honestly, she beats me more times than I beat her," he said.

"When we have putting contests, chipping contests, we do some wedge games on TrackMan. I do well to keep up with her. She really is that good.

"We play a little bit on the course, but I've played Sawgrass, that's where we live, a little bit more than her, and I think that little bit of experience helps.

"But it's still very close with us, even on the course."

Rai, caddie Jason Timmis and his wife Gaurika Bishnoi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rai, who is now up to No.15 in the world, also praised several other key members of his team following his second PGA Tour victory.

He thanked Piers Ward and Andy Proudman of Me and My Golf, with whom he has worked since he was a junior, but found it hard to put into words just how supportive his parents have been.

"I think I'll get way too emotional to speak," said Rai. "Starting with my dad, he was with me every day that I went to practice from the age of four, five years old.

"He actually quit his job and started to focus on my golf from a really young age.

"My mom has been absolutely incredible as well. She works extremely long hours to just provide for the house, really, especially with my dad also not working as much.

"So she did a lot of things, and her support has been phenomenal."

Although Rai's parents were not at Aronimink, it sounds like there will be a big celebration when Team Rai is reunited.