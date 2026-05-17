How To Watch PGA Championship 2026 Final Round: Live Streams & TV Details

We have all the information on how to watch the final round of the PGA Championship 2026 online and on TV.

PGA Championship 2026 key information • Final Round: May 17 • Venue: Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA • TV Channels: ESPN/ CBS / Paramount (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free (75% off)

Alex Smalley (-6) leads the field by two shots heading into the final round, but has a chasing pack that includes Aaron Rai (-4), Jon Rahm (-4) and Ludvig Åberg (-4). Åberg and Rai are both chasing their first majors, while Rahm is targeting his first since moving to LIV Golf in 2024.

Behind them, we have the likes of Patrick Reed (-3), Rory McIlroy (-3) and Justin Rose (-2). Don't discount Scottie Scheffler, who at one-under is not far out of it yet.

The final tee time is set for 2.35pm EDT so make sure you are ready to tune in.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch how this packed leaderboard unfolds in the second round of the PGA Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch the final round of the PGA Championship for free?

Yes. Although the tournament is behind a paywall, free trials will let you watch the final round of the PGA Championship.

YouTube TV (10-days) and DirecTV Stream (5-days) both carry ESPN and CBS.

Abroad? You can unlock the free trials with NordVPN (75% off).

US Broadcasting Schedule: Final Round

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Sunday May 17 Final Round 10am–1pm (ESPN); 1pm–7pm (CBS & Paramount+)

Watch PGA Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 final round in the US

In the US this, TV coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship will be split across ESPN and CBS.

The most important action will be on CBS with their coverage from 1pm-7pm.

You can watch the ESPN action via ESPN Unlimited ($29.99/month) and CBS via Paramount+ ($13.99/month).

How to watch the PGA Championship final round 2026 in the UK

Sky Sports will broadcast the final round of the PGA Championship in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 final round in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the final round of the PGA Championship, with linear coverage available via TSN4.

All of the action, plus Featured Holes and Featured Groups coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 final round in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the final round of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

PGA Championship Tee Times: Final Round

Times in EDT (GMT)

7.40am: Casey Jarvis, Brian Campbell

7.49am: Luke Donald, Ben Kern

7.58am: Collin Morikawa, Elvis Smylie

8.07am: Kurt Kitayama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8.16am: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day

8.25am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace

8.34am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Sami Valimaki

8.43am: Shane Lowry, John Parry

8.52am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw

9.01am: Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

9.10am: Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune

9.19am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

9.28am: Keith Mitchell, Sam Stevens

9.37am: Daniel Berger, Daniel Brown

9.46am: Michael Brennan, John Keefer

9.55am: Ryan Fox, Jhonattan Vegas

10.15am: Denny McCarthy, Chandler Blanchet

10.25am: Haotong Li, Kazuki Higa

10.35am: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey

10.45am: Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith

10.55am: Justin Thomas, Aldrich Potgieter

11.05am: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young

11.15am: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Novak

11.25am: Dustin Johnson, Daniel Hillier

11.35am: Padraig Harrington, Tom Hoge

11.45am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Kim

12.05pm: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig

12.15pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

12.25pm: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka

12.35pm: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg

12.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup

12.55pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman

1.05pm: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith

1.15pm: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley

1.25pm: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann

1.35pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk

1.55pm: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy

2.05pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2.15pm: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg

2.25pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm

2.35pm: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

▶︎ Read More: Twelve Perks of winning the PGA Championship