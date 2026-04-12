Should Scottie Scheffler's Low Round Of The Day At The Masters Have Been Better? The Man Himself Doesn't Think So

An eventful Saturday ended with Scottie Scheffler firing the joint best round of the day, as five birdies and an eagle gave him a seven-under 65.

Jumping up the leaderboard, and sitting just four back of leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy going in to the final round, Scheffler could be pleased with his work, or could he?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after his round, the World No.1 was asked whether his seven-under round could, and should, have been better, prompting a blunt response from the American, who stated: "That's just a terrible question. Next question. Awful."

Did the question warrant said response from Scheffler? Well, a lipped out putt on the third was followed by pars at the par 5 13th and 15th, which were among the easier holes of the day.

Later on in the press conference, Scheffler then went on to state: "I hit it really nice today. I felt like I was very sharp with the irons. Got it up there.

"Gave myself a lot of opportunities. I felt like I took advantage of those on the front nine, and then back nine I did a lot of good things. Was really, really close to seeing a lot go in...

"Overall, I mean, I guess to answer your question, it wasn't maybe that bad, but it definitely could have been lower.

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"But like I said, I did what I needed to do. Went out and executed to give myself some opportunities, and more of that tomorrow, and I think I'll be in a good spot."

Starting his round 12 shots back of McIlroy, who saw his six shot lead wiped out by Young, Scheffler is now just four back going into Sunday at The Masters.

If the 29-year-old were to win, he would join Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo, Gary Player, Sam Snead and Jimmy Demaret as three-time winners at Augusta National.

Mickelson became the most recent three-time Green Jacket winner, claiming victories in 2004, 2006 and 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the favorites going in to the final day, Scheffler appears confident that he will be able to find another level over the final 18 holes, stating: "I think that's what great players and great competitors do is they're able to rise to the occasion.

"I think when you look at the biggest tournaments, you'd be hard-pressed to find another tournament that's bigger than this one, especially for myself.

"When you come here, I think that's why it's such a great test too, because not only do you have to conquer this golf course, you have to conquer changing conditions, a difficult country club golf course, but you also have to conquer your nerves as well to get it done around here.

"There's numerous challenges to get it done in this tournament, and we'll see what happens as the weekend progresses."