Should Scottie Scheffler's Low Round Of The Day At The Masters Have Been Better? The Man Himself Doesn't Think So
Firing a seven-under 65 on Moving Day, Scheffler was asked whether his round could have been better, which drew a slightly sharp response from the World No.1
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
An eventful Saturday ended with Scottie Scheffler firing the joint best round of the day, as five birdies and an eagle gave him a seven-under 65.
Jumping up the leaderboard, and sitting just four back of leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy going in to the final round, Scheffler could be pleased with his work, or could he?
Speaking after his round, the World No.1 was asked whether his seven-under round could, and should, have been better, prompting a blunt response from the American, who stated: "That's just a terrible question. Next question. Awful."
Did the question warrant said response from Scheffler? Well, a lipped out putt on the third was followed by pars at the par 5 13th and 15th, which were among the easier holes of the day.
Later on in the press conference, Scheffler then went on to state: "I hit it really nice today. I felt like I was very sharp with the irons. Got it up there.
"Gave myself a lot of opportunities. I felt like I took advantage of those on the front nine, and then back nine I did a lot of good things. Was really, really close to seeing a lot go in...
"Overall, I mean, I guess to answer your question, it wasn't maybe that bad, but it definitely could have been lower.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"But like I said, I did what I needed to do. Went out and executed to give myself some opportunities, and more of that tomorrow, and I think I'll be in a good spot."
Starting his round 12 shots back of McIlroy, who saw his six shot lead wiped out by Young, Scheffler is now just four back going into Sunday at The Masters.
If the 29-year-old were to win, he would join Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo, Gary Player, Sam Snead and Jimmy Demaret as three-time winners at Augusta National.
One of the favorites going in to the final day, Scheffler appears confident that he will be able to find another level over the final 18 holes, stating: "I think that's what great players and great competitors do is they're able to rise to the occasion.
"I think when you look at the biggest tournaments, you'd be hard-pressed to find another tournament that's bigger than this one, especially for myself.
"When you come here, I think that's why it's such a great test too, because not only do you have to conquer this golf course, you have to conquer changing conditions, a difficult country club golf course, but you also have to conquer your nerves as well to get it done around here.
"There's numerous challenges to get it done in this tournament, and we'll see what happens as the weekend progresses."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.