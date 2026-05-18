Dallas Final Qualifying Live Scores: Who Is On Their Way To Shinnecock Hills?

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A BIG DAY IN DALLAS...

It's not quite Golf's Longest Day just yet - that falls on June 8th, when 10 sites across the US and Canada will hosts hundreds of pros and amateurs dreaming of a US Open place.

But today is when US Open final qualifying began. Walton Heath in England hosts one of the 36-hole contests, with the other coming from Dallas Athletic Club's Blue and Gold Courses.

That's the action I'll be focusing on here, so settle in and let's see which nine from the more than 100 players can reach Shinnecock Hills.