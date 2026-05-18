Dallas Final Qualifying Live Scores: Who Is On Their Way To Shinnecock Hills?

A total of nine players will confirm their spot in next month's US Open at Shinnecock Hills today at Dallas Athletic Club.
So, who will make it? Follow along for live scores and the biggest stories of the day...
Dallas US Open final qualifying leaderboard
- -7 Frankie Capan II
- -7 Tom Kim
- -6 Aman Gupta
- -5 Peter Uihlein
- -5 Cooper Dossey
- -5 Sebastian Munoz
- -5 Kevin Streelman
- -5 Cooper Musselman
- -4 Chase Walts
View full Dallas US Open Final Qualifying leaderboard
Live updates from...
A BIG DAY IN DALLAS...
It's not quite Golf's Longest Day just yet - that falls on June 8th, when 10 sites across the US and Canada will hosts hundreds of pros and amateurs dreaming of a US Open place.
But today is when US Open final qualifying began. Walton Heath in England hosts one of the 36-hole contests, with the other coming from Dallas Athletic Club's Blue and Gold Courses.
That's the action I'll be focusing on here, so settle in and let's see which nine from the more than 100 players can reach Shinnecock Hills.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Dallas US Open Final Qualifier. Stay tuned to see which players will book their spot in next month's Major at Shinnecock Hills.
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