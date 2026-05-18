Dallas Final Qualifying Live Scores: Who Is On Their Way To Shinnecock Hills?

It's a big day in Texas where players are battling to make their way to the 2026 US Open

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A total of nine players will confirm their spot in next month's US Open at Shinnecock Hills today at Dallas Athletic Club.

So, who will make it? Follow along for live scores and the biggest stories of the day...

Dallas US Open final qualifying leaderboard

  • -7 Frankie Capan II
  • -7 Tom Kim
  • -6 Aman Gupta
  • -5 Peter Uihlein
  • -5 Cooper Dossey
  • -5 Sebastian Munoz
  • -5 Kevin Streelman
  • -5 Cooper Musselman
  • -4 Chase Walts

View full Dallas US Open Final Qualifying leaderboard

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Mike Hall
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A BIG DAY IN DALLAS...

But today is when US Open final qualifying began. Walton Heath in England hosts one of the 36-hole contests, with the other coming from Dallas Athletic Club's Blue and Gold Courses.

That's the action I'll be focusing on here, so settle in and let's see which nine from the more than 100 players can reach Shinnecock Hills.

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