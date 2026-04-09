Jump to category:
Back To Top

How To Watch The Masters 2026 With a Free Trial

You can watch all four days of the Masters without paying a cent

Jacob Jones's avatar
By
published
Rory McIlroy being congratulated by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley after the 2025 Masters
(Image credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The Masters is one of the richest events in golf, which makes it one of the richest in sport, but you don't need to pay a fortune to get a slice of the action this week.

Just bear in mind that the services listed below invariably limit their free trial to brand new customers, or in some cases those who haven't used the service for an extended period of time.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the information you need to watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial.

How to watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial

Live coverage of the 2026 Masters is split between Prime Video, ESPN, ESPN Select, CBS and Paramount Plus in the US.

DirecTV Stream5-day FREE trial

The DirecTV Stream MySports genre pack carries ESPN, CBS and Golf Channel as standard. It costs $69.99/per month after a 5-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $20 off your first month.

View Deal
YouTube TV21-day FREE trial

YouTube TV carries ESPN and CBS on both is standard plan and its Sports plan, which also includes Golf Channel. A subscription costs $82.99/month after a 21-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $15 off each of your first three months.

View Deal
Hulu+Live TV3-day FREE trial

Hulu+Live TV carries ESPN, CBS and Golf Channel as standard. It costs $89.99/per month after a 3-day FREE trial, and includes subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Select making it our favourite option.

View Deal
Fubo7-day FREE trial

The Fubo Sports + News plan carries ESPN and CBS as standard. A subscription costs $55.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $10 off your first month.

View Deal
Prime Video30-day FREE trial

A Prime Video subscription costs $14.99/month or $139/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

View Deal

What is our favourite Masters 2026 free trial?

Our favourite has to be YouTube TV with their 21-day free trial providing you with access to ESPN and CBS for the TV coverage of The Masters.

Watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the free trial you've gigned up for, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

70% off NordVPN

70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 30-day money-back guarantee
🔓 Unlocks streaming services

View Deal

What is the Masters 2026 TV schedule?

Times in EDT

Thursday, April 9
1pm-3pm – Prime Video
3pm-7.30pm – ESPN

Friday, April 10
1pm-3pm – Prime Video
3pm-7.30pm – ESPN

Saturday, April 11
12pm-2pm – Paramount Plus
2pm-7pm – CBS, Paramount Plus

Sunday, April 12
12pm-2pm – Paramount Plus
2pm-7pm – CBS, Paramount Plus

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Jacob Jones
Jacob Jones
Sports Editor

Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top