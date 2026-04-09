The Masters is one of the richest events in golf, which makes it one of the richest in sport, but you don't need to pay a fortune to get a slice of the action this week.

In fact, if you're looking to tune into the golf from Augusta for as cheap as possible, a free trial will see you through. Just bear in mind that they're invariably limited to customers who are entirely new to the service, or those who haven't used the service for an extended period of time.

Just bear in mind that the services listed below invariably limit their free trial to brand new customers, or in some cases those who haven't used the service for an extended period of time.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the information you need to watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial.

How to watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial

Live coverage of the 2026 Masters is split between Prime Video, ESPN, ESPN Select, CBS and Paramount Plus in the US.

The DirecTV Stream MySports genre pack carries ESPN, CBS and Golf Channel as standard. It costs $69.99/per month after a 5-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $20 off your first month.

YouTube TV carries ESPN and CBS on both is standard plan and its Sports plan, which also includes Golf Channel. A subscription costs $82.99/month after a 21-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $15 off each of your first three months.

Hulu+Live TV carries ESPN, CBS and Golf Channel as standard. It costs $89.99/per month after a 3-day FREE trial, and includes subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Select making it our favourite option.

The Fubo Sports + News plan carries ESPN and CBS as standard. A subscription costs $55.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $10 off your first month.

A Prime Video subscription costs $14.99/month or $139/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

What is our favourite Masters 2026 free trial? Our favourite has to be YouTube TV with their 21-day free trial providing you with access to ESPN and CBS for the TV coverage of The Masters.

Watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the free trial you've gigned up for, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

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What is the Masters 2026 TV schedule?

Times in EDT

Thursday, April 9

1pm-3pm – Prime Video

3pm-7.30pm – ESPN

Friday, April 10

1pm-3pm – Prime Video

3pm-7.30pm – ESPN

Saturday, April 11

12pm-2pm – Paramount Plus

2pm-7pm – CBS, Paramount Plus

Sunday, April 12

12pm-2pm – Paramount Plus

2pm-7pm – CBS, Paramount Plus