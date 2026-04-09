How To Watch The Masters 2026 With a Free Trial
You can watch all four days of the Masters without paying a cent
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The Masters is one of the richest events in golf, which makes it one of the richest in sport, but you don't need to pay a fortune to get a slice of the action this week.
In fact, if you're looking to tune into the golf from Augusta for as cheap as possible, a free trial will see you through. Just bear in mind that they're invariably limited to customers who are entirely new to the service, or those who haven't used the service for an extended period of time.
Just bear in mind that the services listed below invariably limit their free trial to brand new customers, or in some cases those who haven't used the service for an extended period of time.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the information you need to watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial.
How to watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial
Live coverage of the 2026 Masters is split between Prime Video, ESPN, ESPN Select, CBS and Paramount Plus in the US.
The DirecTV Stream MySports genre pack carries ESPN, CBS and Golf Channel as standard. It costs $69.99/per month after a 5-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $20 off your first month.
YouTube TV carries ESPN and CBS on both is standard plan and its Sports plan, which also includes Golf Channel. A subscription costs $82.99/month after a 21-day FREE trial, but for a limited time you'll get $15 off each of your first three months.
Hulu+Live TV carries ESPN, CBS and Golf Channel as standard. It costs $89.99/per month after a 3-day FREE trial, and includes subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Select making it our favourite option.
What is our favourite Masters 2026 free trial?
Our favourite has to be YouTube TV with their 21-day free trial providing you with access to ESPN and CBS for the TV coverage of The Masters.
Watch The Masters 2026 with a free trial from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the free trial you've gigned up for, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 30-day money-back guarantee
🔓 Unlocks streaming services
What is the Masters 2026 TV schedule?
Times in EDT
Thursday, April 9
1pm-3pm – Prime Video
3pm-7.30pm – ESPN
Friday, April 10
1pm-3pm – Prime Video
3pm-7.30pm – ESPN
Saturday, April 11
12pm-2pm – Paramount Plus
2pm-7pm – CBS, Paramount Plus
Sunday, April 12
12pm-2pm – Paramount Plus
2pm-7pm – CBS, Paramount Plus
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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