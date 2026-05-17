PGA Championship 2026 Full Prize Money Payout
The PGA Championship is set for a thrilling finish at Aronimink, but how much prize money is at stake?
The PGA Championship is set for a thrilling finale at Aronimink with dozens of players still in with a chance of victory.
Despite some questions surrounding the setup, including its tough pin positions, the Philadelphia course has proved to be the star of the show.
The PGA Championship, which at times in recent years has been a birdie fest, has played more like a US Open, with players struggling to post low scores before more opportunities presented themselves on Saturday.
That’s partly down to the Donald Ross-designed layout, with the undulating greens causing difficulties, as well as the thick rough.
In other words, it’s exactly what many fans hope to see from a Major – a genuine test of the players’ abilities befitting such a grand occasion.
Someone has to win it, though, and whoever does end up lifting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening will earn more prize money than has ever been awarded at the tournament.
A year ago, the purse was $19m, and winner Scottie Scheffler earned $3.42m.
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However, this year, $20.5m in prize money is available, with the champion winning $3.69m, before various factors reduce how much players actually earn.
That’s $90,000 more than players earn in the non-player-hosted PGA Tour Signature Events, although it is less than the $4m given to winners of the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, despite a larger overall purse.
If a player finishes solo second, he will win $2.214m, with anyone placing solo third earning $1.394m. Meanwhile, even the player finishing 82nd will bank $23,900.
It’s not just the players who made the cut who earn prize money from the event, with those who failed to make it beyond 36 holes all winning $4,300.
With one round to play, Alex Smalley was the leader, building a two-shot cushion ahead of challengers including Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg.
Despite the record prize money, it is still less than what was offered at the first Major of the year, The Masters. At Augusta National, $22.5m was available, with winner Rory McIlroy scooping $4.5m.
Like that event, there's more than just prize money at stake with plenty of great perks on offer, though, with the winner earning a lifetime exemption to the event, five-year exemptions to the other three Majors, 100 world ranking points and 750 FedEx Cup points.
Below is the prize money payout for each position at the PGA Championship before ties are taken into account.
PGA Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,690,000
2nd
$2,214,000
3rd
$1,394,000
4th
$984,000
5th
$820,000
6th
$727,600
7th
$681,050
8th
$636,400
9th
$593,700
10th
$553,000
11th
$514,160
12th
$477,300
13th
$442,370
14th
$409,390
15th
$378,340
16th
$349,240
17th
$322,080
18th
$296,850
19th
$273,570
20th
$252,230
21st
$232,830
22nd
$215,370
23rd
$199,840
24th
$187,230
25th
$175,110
26th
$163,460
27th
$152,310
28th
$141,640
29th
$131,450
30th
$121,750
31st
$113,990
32nd
$107,200
33rd
$101,380
34th
$96,530
35th
$92,650
36th
$88,960
37th
$85,370
38th
$81,880
39th
$78,480
40th
$75,180
41st
$71,980
42nd
$68,880
43rd
$65,870
44th
$62,960
45th
$60,150
46th
$57,430
47th
$54,810
48th
$52,290
49th
$49,860
50th
$47,540
51st
$45,300
52nd
$43,170
53rd
$41,130
54th
$39,190
55th
$37,350
56th
$35,600
57th
$33,950
58th
$32,600
59th
$31,430
60th
$30,460
61st
$29,690
62nd
$29,120
63rd
$28,640
64th
$28,180
65th
$27,740
66th
$27,310
67th
$26,890
68th
$26,480
69th
$26,080
70th
$25,690
71st
$25,360
72nd
$25,040
73rd
$24,730
74th
$24,530
75th
$24,370
76th
$24,230
77th
$24,130
78th
$24,040
79th
$23,970
80th
$23,930
81st
$23,910
82nd
$23,900
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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