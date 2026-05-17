PGA Championship 2026 Full Prize Money Payout

The PGA Championship is set for a thrilling finish at Aronimink, but how much prize money is at stake?

Mike Hall's avatar
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Scottie Scheffler with the PGA Championship trophy
Scottie Scheffler won the title in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Championship is set for a thrilling finale at Aronimink with dozens of players still in with a chance of victory.

The PGA Championship, which at times in recent years has been a birdie fest, has played more like a US Open, with players struggling to post low scores before more opportunities presented themselves on Saturday.

That’s partly down to the Donald Ross-designed layout, with the undulating greens causing difficulties, as well as the thick rough.

The 18th hole at Aronimink

Aronimink provided a stern test for players in the first two rounds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In other words, it’s exactly what many fans hope to see from a Major – a genuine test of the players’ abilities befitting such a grand occasion.

Someone has to win it, though, and whoever does end up lifting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening will earn more prize money than has ever been awarded at the tournament.

A year ago, the purse was $19m, and winner Scottie Scheffler earned $3.42m.

However, this year, $20.5m in prize money is available, with the champion winning $3.69m, before various factors reduce how much players actually earn.

That’s $90,000 more than players earn in the non-player-hosted PGA Tour Signature Events, although it is less than the $4m given to winners of the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, despite a larger overall purse.

The Wanamaker Trophy

Players are competing for the Wanamaker Trophy - and huge prize money

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a player finishes solo second, he will win $2.214m, with anyone placing solo third earning $1.394m. Meanwhile, even the player finishing 82nd will bank $23,900.

It’s not just the players who made the cut who earn prize money from the event, with those who failed to make it beyond 36 holes all winning $4,300.

With one round to play, Alex Smalley was the leader, building a two-shot cushion ahead of challengers including Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg.

Despite the record prize money, it is still less than what was offered at the first Major of the year, The Masters. At Augusta National, $22.5m was available, with winner Rory McIlroy scooping $4.5m.

Like that event, there's more than just prize money at stake with plenty of great perks on offer, though, with the winner earning a lifetime exemption to the event, five-year exemptions to the other three Majors, 100 world ranking points and 750 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for each position at the PGA Championship before ties are taken into account.

PGA Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,690,000

2nd

$2,214,000

3rd

$1,394,000

4th

$984,000

5th

$820,000

6th

$727,600

7th

$681,050

8th

$636,400

9th

$593,700

10th

$553,000

11th

$514,160

12th

$477,300

13th

$442,370

14th

$409,390

15th

$378,340

16th

$349,240

17th

$322,080

18th

$296,850

19th

$273,570

20th

$252,230

21st

$232,830

22nd

$215,370

23rd

$199,840

24th

$187,230

25th

$175,110

26th

$163,460

27th

$152,310

28th

$141,640

29th

$131,450

30th

$121,750

31st

$113,990

32nd

$107,200

33rd

$101,380

34th

$96,530

35th

$92,650

36th

$88,960

37th

$85,370

38th

$81,880

39th

$78,480

40th

$75,180

41st

$71,980

42nd

$68,880

43rd

$65,870

44th

$62,960

45th

$60,150

46th

$57,430

47th

$54,810

48th

$52,290

49th

$49,860

50th

$47,540

51st

$45,300

52nd

$43,170

53rd

$41,130

54th

$39,190

55th

$37,350

56th

$35,600

57th

$33,950

58th

$32,600

59th

$31,430

60th

$30,460

61st

$29,690

62nd

$29,120

63rd

$28,640

64th

$28,180

65th

$27,740

66th

$27,310

67th

$26,890

68th

$26,480

69th

$26,080

70th

$25,690

71st

$25,360

72nd

$25,040

73rd

$24,730

74th

$24,530

75th

$24,370

76th

$24,230

77th

$24,130

78th

$24,040

79th

$23,970

80th

$23,930

81st

$23,910

82nd

$23,900

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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