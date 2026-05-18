US Open Final Qualifying Live Scores: Who Is On Their Way To Shinnecock Hills?

A total of seven players will confirm their spot in next month's US Open at Shinnecock Hills today at Walton Heath Golf Club in England.
The historic heathland venue once again stages a Final Qualifying event, with plenty of household names from the DP World Tour and LIV Golf vying to make their way into the third Major of the year.
So, who will make it? Follow along for live scores and the biggest stories of the day...
Walton Heath US Open final qualifying leaderboard
- -11 Matthew Jordan
- -11 Angel Hidalgo
- -11 Niklas Norgaard
- -11 Filippo Celli
- -11 Rocco Repetto Taylor
View full Walton Heath US Open Final Qualifying leaderboard
Live updates from...
ALL BUT GUARANTEED
You'd have to be disappointed if a 62 on the New Course at Walton Heath didn't get you a spot on the US Open. That's what Angel Hidalgo did in round one, and he's sitting pretty at -11.
He said after his round that he was thinking of a 59 (thought it was a par 71 or 70). He had three good chances on the final three holes. Ah well, should be good enough...
5 AT THE TOP
We now have five players at -11. Matthew Jordan looks to have secured his spot with a second-round 64, the joint-low round of the day.
LIV PLAYERS AT WALTON HEATH
Here's how the LIV contingent are getting on at Walton Heath...
Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) In at +1, currently tied 60th
Thomas Detry (4Aces GC) In at -10, currently T4
Victor Perez (Cleeks GC) -5 through 14, currently T20
LEADERBOARD
It's getting tight at the top. Really tight.
- -11 Angel Hidalgo
- -11 Niklas Norgaard
- -11 Matthew Jordan
- -10 Ugo Coussaud
- -10 Thomas Detry
- -10 Hennie Du Plessis
- -10 Joakim Lagergren
- -10 Rocco Repetto Taylor
JORDAN GOING LOW
What a back nine from Matthew Jordan, who has just joined the group at -11. The Englishman is eight under in round two with a hole to play. Five birdies in a row from the 13th. That'll get the job done.
THE LONG WAIT
South Africa's Brandon Stone is currently in the clubhouse T7. Only the top seven players automatically qualify for next month's US Open.
Asked what he's going to do now, he replied: "Maybe have a couple of chicken tendies, seven cappuccinos, two blackcurrant lemonades, scroll through Instagram, chat to the family back home.
He said that he set the alarm for 4.30am this morning. "US Open at Shinnecock would be amazing. If you gave me eight under par at 5.15am this morning I would have taken it."
A HUGE DAY
Mondays are usually fairly quiet days in the golf world. However, less than 24 hours after Aaron Rai's incredible victory at the PGA Championship, and the attention has switched to US Open Qualifying.
U.S. Open final qualifying begins today with the first two 36-hole qualifiers in Dallas, Texas, and England. Notable names trying to punch tickets to Shinnecock include:• Graeme McDowell• Sergio Garcia• Danny Willett• Tom Kim• Josele Ballester• Michael La Sasso•… pic.twitter.com/0lF6Mxn8JvMay 18, 2026
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Walton Heath US Open Final Qualifier. Stay tuned to see which seven players will book their spot in next month's Major at Shinnecock Hills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.