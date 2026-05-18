US Open Final Qualifying Live Scores: Who Is On Their Way To Shinnecock Hills?

It's a big day at Walton Heath where players are battling to make their way to the 2026 US Open

Michael Weston's avatar
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A green and bunker at Walton Heath Golf Club and an inset of a red US Open flag blowing in the wind

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A total of seven players will confirm their spot in next month's US Open at Shinnecock Hills today at Walton Heath Golf Club in England.

So, who will make it? Follow along for live scores and the biggest stories of the day...

Walton Heath US Open final qualifying leaderboard

  • -11 Matthew Jordan
  • -11 Angel Hidalgo
  • -11 Niklas Norgaard
  • -11 Filippo Celli
  • -11 Rocco Repetto Taylor

View full Walton Heath US Open Final Qualifying leaderboard

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Michael-Weston
Michael Weston
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ALL BUT GUARANTEED

He said after his round that he was thinking of a 59 (thought it was a par 71 or 70). He had three good chances on the final three holes. Ah well, should be good enough...

5 AT THE TOP

LIV PLAYERS AT WALTON HEATH

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) In at +1, currently tied 60th
Thomas Detry (4Aces GC) In at -10, currently T4
Victor Perez (Cleeks GC) -5 through 14, currently T20

LEADERBOARD

  • -11 Angel Hidalgo
  • -11 Niklas Norgaard
  • -11 Matthew Jordan
  • -10 Ugo Coussaud
  • -10 Thomas Detry
  • -10 Hennie Du Plessis
  • -10 Joakim Lagergren
  • -10 Rocco Repetto Taylor

JORDAN GOING LOW

THE LONG WAIT

Asked what he's going to do now, he replied: "Maybe have a couple of chicken tendies, seven cappuccinos, two blackcurrant lemonades, scroll through Instagram, chat to the family back home.

He said that he set the alarm for 4.30am this morning. "US Open at Shinnecock would be amazing. If you gave me eight under par at 5.15am this morning I would have taken it."

A HUGE DAY

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