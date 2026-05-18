US Open Final Qualifying Live Scores: Who Is On Their Way To Shinnecock Hills?

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A total of seven players will confirm their spot in next month's US Open at Shinnecock Hills today at Walton Heath Golf Club in England.

The historic heathland venue once again stages a Final Qualifying event, with plenty of household names from the DP World Tour and LIV Golf vying to make their way into the third Major of the year.

So, who will make it? Follow along for live scores and the biggest stories of the day...

Walton Heath US Open final qualifying leaderboard

-11 Matthew Jordan

-11 Angel Hidalgo

-11 Niklas Norgaard

-11 Filippo Celli

-11 Rocco Repetto Taylor

View full Walton Heath US Open Final Qualifying leaderboard

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