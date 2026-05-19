Garrick Higgo Splits With Caddie After Missing Tee Time At PGA Championship

Garrick Higgo has split with his caddie following his controversial late arrival to the tee at last week's PGA Championship.

The South African was not on the 1st tee in time on Thursday morning at Aronimink, which led to a two-stroke penalty under Rule 5.3a.

He eventually missed the cut by a single stroke after making more headlines with his comments over his missed tee time.

"I wouldn't have been late if I knew I was running late... I was there on time, but the rule is, if you're one second late, you're late. So if you think about it, I was there on time, if you know what I mean," he said following the opening round.

Garrick Higgo was penalized two strokes for being late to the tee for his opening round at the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/WFGX7fkLREMay 14, 2026

Higgo has now parted ways with caddie Austin Gaugert, as first reported by Golfweek.

The pair had a successful partnership, with Gaugert on the bag when he won his second PGA Tour title at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship.

Gaugert was said to be "yelling" at Higgo to run to the tee at Aronimink last week and no blame has been placed on him for the penalty.

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Higgo plays this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he will link back up with Nick Cavendish-Pell.

The pair had a very successful relationship together in the early stages of Higgo's career, with Cavedish-Pell on the bag for all three of his DP World Tour wins at the 2020 Open de Portugal, the 2021 Gran Canaria Open and the 2021 Canary Islands Championship on the DP World Tour.

He was also working with Higgo at the 2021 Palmetto Championship, where the big-hitting left-hander won his maiden PGA Tour title in just his second start.

Cavedish-Pell has been on the bag of Adrien Saddier so far this year after a stint with Patrick Rodgers.

Gaugert has also reportedly looped for Patrick Rodgers, as well as Ryan Moore, Alex Noren and Austin Smotherman.