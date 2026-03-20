Get Ready For The Masters 2026 With This $2.99 Paramount+ Deal

Paramount+, the streaming platform of leading US golf broadcaster CBS, is offering a major deal just in time for the 2026 Masters, slashing prices by a huge 79%.

CBS is showing Saturday and Sunday of the first major of the season, with a live simulcast available via Paramount+. Do note that you will need their Premium plan which right now is available at just $13.99 $2.99/month for the first two months

GRAB THE MEGA PARAMOUNT+ DEAL RIGHT NOW — JUST $2.99

Save 79% Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ Premium is usually $13.99/month but now just $2.99 for your first two months. You will need this premium version of Paramount+ to watch CBS' live simulcast of The Masters. The price returns to $13.99 after the 2-month discount, but you can cancel at anytime. Offer ends March 31 Read more Read less ▼

As well as showing the main US feed of the final two days of the Masters, Paramount+ also offers exclusive features for viewers. “Masters Live” is one of their standout offerings, with streams covering Amen Corner, featured groups, and key holes, making it perfect if you just want to follow your favorite player or hole at the tournament.

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Outside of the Masters, Paramount+ provides extensive coverage of the PGA Tour and will also broadcast the PGA Championship in May.

Wondering what other sports they offer? You will never be bored on Paramount+, with Champions League football, UFC, NFL, and a whole host of TV shows, including Mayor of Kingstown.

It is a great time to sign up and take advantage of a discount, with Paramount+ only available for $2.99 until March 31.