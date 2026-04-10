How To Watch The Masters 2026 Day 2: Free Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
Rory McIlroy is co-leading with a 70-1 outsider going in to the second round. Here is how to catch all the second round action live
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Watch The Masters second round from wherever you are in the world as the first Major of the 2026 golf season takes place at the iconic Augusta National, with Golf Monthly bringing you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch The Masters.
The Masters Day 2 key information
► Dates: April 9–12, 2026
► Venue: Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA
► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime, ESPN Unlimited (US) | Sky (UK) | Kayo (Aus)
► Free streaming: Masters.com (US)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN (3 months free + 75% off)
Rory McIlroy and 70-1 outsider Sam Burns, are tied for the lead after the first round, on five under par.
In joint third, two shots back, are Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day and Patrick Reed.
McIlroy is only the seventh defending champion to top the leaderboard after the first round. Only one of the previous six, Jack Nicklaus in 1966, won that year’s Masters.
Scottie Scheffler is tied sixth and aiming for his third Masters win in his first seven starts, which would overtake the record eight starts of Arnold Palmer, Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He is in a four-way tie with last year’s playoff runner up Justin Rose, and Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele.
But two of the other pre-tournament favourites have stared badly. The LIV Golf pair of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are T56 and T73 respectively. The cut in the 91-man field is set at the top 50 and ties, so they will need to improve today to make it through to the weekend.
Read on for our guide on how to watch The Masters second round online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch The Masters 2026 Day 2 for FREE
You can watch day 2 of The Masters for free thanks to the tournament itself, which is providing free live streaming on its own website, Masters.com. Access is only available in the USA.
Stream Day 2 of The Masters FREE
Masters.com will provide a simulcast of the TV broadcasts going out on Amazon Prime and ESPN on day 2. On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.
‼️ Outside the US? You can still watch day 2 for free by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch The Masters Day 2 from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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Watch The Masters Day 2 in the US
Broadcast rights to Day 2 of The Masters 2026 in the US are split between two major broadcasters: Amazon Prime Video and ESPN.
Time (ET)
Service
1pm–3pm
Amazon Prime Video
3pm–7.30pm
ESPN / ESPN Unlimited
The Masters Day 2 on ESPN
ESPN will be showing live coverage of the second round of The Masters, on Friday April 10.
You can watch The Masters online on ESPN Unlimited or ESPN Select, where, in addition to the simulcast of the TV broadcast (ESPN Unlimited), you'll find the multi-feed streaming offering. The Masters coverage on ESPN Select allows you to hone in on four Featured Groups as well as eight Featured Holes.
A subscription to ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99/month while ESPN Select prices start at $12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will provide you access to every inch of the streaming services broadcast, including the live simulcast.
Watch The Masters Day 2 in the UK
In the UK with golf fans able to watch day 2 of The Masters 2026 on Sky Sports.
Prices for Sky Sports start at £22/month, but you can also get access to it through NOW Sports for £14.99/day.
More info ► How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More
How to watch The Masters Day 2 in Canada
In Canada, Day 2 of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN.
You can get a TSN+ subscription for $8 per month which includes featured groups and select holes but to get the main TV coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs CA$24.99 per month. This is available as a streaming package so it's flexible and ready to go, and includes TSN+.
How to watch The Masters Day 2 in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch the second round of The Masters 2026 on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503 with Kayo Sports the streaming home of Fox's coverage of The Masters. You can get a 7-day free trial or pay just $1 for your first month making it a cost effective option for the Masters.
How to watch in the Rest of the World
The Masters will be shown in around 200 countries. Here is the full list of the broadcasters in the countries and territories where you can watch the 2026 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Second Round Tee Times
Time is EDT (BST). Amateurs are denoted by (a) after their name.
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a)
- 8.14am (1.14pm): Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.26am (1.26pm): Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a)
- 8.38am (1.38pm): Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)
- 9.02am (2.02pm): Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9.19am (2.19pm): Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan
- 9.31am (2.31pm): JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9.43am (2.43pm): Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
- 10.07am (3.07pm): Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
- 10.19am (3.19pm): Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland
- 10.31am (3.31pm): Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim
- 10.51am (3.51pm): John Keefer, Haotong Li
- 11.03am (4.03pm): Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz
- 11.15am (4.15pm): Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11.27am (4.27pm): Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a)
- 11.39am (4.39pm): Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox
- 11.51am (4.51pm): Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12.03pm (5.03pm): Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp
- 12.44pm (5.44pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor
- 12.56pm (5.56pm): Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1.08pm (6.08pm): Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
- 1.32pm (6.32pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)
- 1.56pm (6.56pm): Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren
The Masters Second Round: TV schedule and timings
Friday 10th April - Round Two:
US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN)
UK (GMT): 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 2pm-7.30pm, 10pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 11pm-9.30am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 10am-7.30pm (TSN1/TSN4 ) & 10.30am-3pm (TSN5)
The Masters Second Round: Featured Groups
The four featured groups for Friday are as follows:
9:55am: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
10:19am: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland
12:56pm: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day
1:44pm: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell
(All times ET)
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Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
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