Watch The Masters second round from wherever you are in the world as the first Major of the 2026 golf season takes place at the iconic Augusta National, with Golf Monthly bringing you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch The Masters.

Rory McIlroy and 70-1 outsider Sam Burns, are tied for the lead after the first round, on five under par.

In joint third, two shots back, are Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy is only the seventh defending champion to top the leaderboard after the first round. Only one of the previous six, Jack Nicklaus in 1966, won that year’s Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is tied sixth and aiming for his third Masters win in his first seven starts, which would overtake the record eight starts of Arnold Palmer, Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He is in a four-way tie with last year’s playoff runner up Justin Rose, and Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele.

But two of the other pre-tournament favourites have stared badly. The LIV Golf pair of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are T56 and T73 respectively. The cut in the 91-man field is set at the top 50 and ties, so they will need to improve today to make it through to the weekend.

Read on for our guide on how to watch The Masters second round online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch The Masters 2026 Day 2 for FREE

You can watch day 2 of The Masters for free thanks to the tournament itself, which is providing free live streaming on its own website, Masters.com. Access is only available in the USA.

Stream Day 2 of The Masters FREE Masters.com will provide a simulcast of the TV broadcasts going out on Amazon Prime and ESPN on day 2. On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

‼️ Outside the US? You can still watch day 2 for free by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Masters Day 2 from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

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Watch The Masters Day 2 in the US

Broadcast rights to Day 2 of The Masters 2026 in the US are split between two major broadcasters: Amazon Prime Video and ESPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day 2 US Broadcast Schedule Time (ET) Service 1pm–3pm Amazon Prime Video 3pm–7.30pm ESPN / ESPN Unlimited

The Masters Day 2 on ESPN

ESPN will be showing live coverage of the second round of The Masters, on Friday April 10.

You can watch The Masters online on ESPN Unlimited or ESPN Select, where, in addition to the simulcast of the TV broadcast (ESPN Unlimited), you'll find the multi-feed streaming offering. The Masters coverage on ESPN Select allows you to hone in on four Featured Groups as well as eight Featured Holes.

A subscription to ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99/month while ESPN Select prices start at $12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will provide you access to every inch of the streaming services broadcast, including the live simulcast.

Watch The Masters Day 2 in the UK

In the UK with golf fans able to watch day 2 of The Masters 2026 on Sky Sports.

Prices for Sky Sports start at £22/month, but you can also get access to it through NOW Sports for £14.99/day.

More info ► How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More

How to watch The Masters Day 2 in Canada

In Canada, Day 2 of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN.

You can get a TSN+ subscription for $8 per month which includes featured groups and select holes but to get the main TV coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs CA$24.99 per month. This is available as a streaming package so it's flexible and ready to go, and includes TSN+.

How to watch The Masters Day 2 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the second round of The Masters 2026 on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503 with Kayo Sports the streaming home of Fox's coverage of The Masters. You can get a 7-day free trial or pay just $1 for your first month making it a cost effective option for the Masters.

How to watch in the Rest of the World

The Masters will be shown in around 200 countries. Here is the full list of the broadcasters in the countries and territories where you can watch the 2026 Masters Tournament.

The Masters Second Round Tee Times

Time is EDT (BST). Amateurs are denoted by (a) after their name.

7.40am (12.40pm): Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im 7.50am (12.50pm): Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell 8.02am (1.02pm): Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a)

Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a) 8.14am (1.14pm): Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard 8.26am (1.26pm): Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a)

Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a) 8.38am (1.38pm): Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman 8.50am (1.50pm): Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a) 9.02am (2.02pm): Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman 9.19am (2.19pm): Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan 9.31am (2.31pm): JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton 9.43am (2.43pm): Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg 9.55am (2.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka 10.07am (3.07pm): Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas 10.19am (3.19pm): Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland 10.31am (3.31pm): Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim 10.51am (3.51pm): John Keefer, Haotong Li

John Keefer, Haotong Li 11.03am (4.03pm): Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz 11.15am (4.15pm): Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter 11.27am (4.27pm): Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a)

Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a) 11.39am (4.39pm): Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox 11.51am (4.51pm): Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.03pm (5.03pm): Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis 12.15pm (5.15pm): Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)

Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a) 12.32pm (5.32pm): Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp 12.44pm (5.44pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor 12.56pm (5.56pm): Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day 1.08pm (6.08pm): Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia 1.20pm (6.20pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele 1.32pm (6.32pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley 1.44pm (6.44pm): Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a) 1.56pm (6.56pm): Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

The Masters Second Round: TV schedule and timings

Friday 10th April - Round Two:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN)

UK (GMT): 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 2pm-7.30pm, 10pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11pm-9.30am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 10am-7.30pm (TSN1/TSN4 ) & 10.30am-3pm (TSN5)

The Masters Second Round: Featured Groups

The four featured groups for Friday are as follows:

9:55am: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

10:19am: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

12:56pm: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:44pm: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell

(All times ET)